    97th AMW JA shares mission in honor of law week

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    To bring greater awareness to the legal services provided by Judge Advocate offices to military members and their families, the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps introduced its first-ever Law Week, held April 30 to May 2, 2025.

    At Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, events for the week included a workshop for senior non-commissioned officers to help them better understand how to answer questions and when to refer their Airmen to legal offices, as well as a two-day legal assistance expo open to all Airmen and families on base.

    “This week-long event was intended to ensure the legal readiness of our mobility Airmen and their families, so they can focus on their mission and defending our country,” said Master Sgt. Noel Jones, 97th AMW Judge Advocate superintendent. “Our goal was to showcase our office’s exceptional legal capabilities and the Airmen who are here to serve and support the men and women of Altus AFB.”

    More than a dozen Airmen and family members attended the legal assistance expo to learn how to obtain powers of attorney, draft wills, and prepare their families for deployments. These resources help ensure service members can stay focused on the mission while away from their families.

    “Legal readiness gives service members a peace of mind so they can focus on their mission,” said Tech. Sgt. Olga Vinson, 97th AMW Judge Advocate civil law non-commissioned officer. “It ensures family members are set up for success prior to the service member’s return from deployment.”

    By showcasing the range of legal services available, the 97th Air Mobility Wing Judge Advocate team aims to ensure Airmen at Altus AFB are better equipped to navigate legal matters and confident in where to turn for support.

    If you are a member of the Mighty 97th and need to get in contact with the legal office, you can reach out through their website, send them an email at 97AMWJA@us.af.mil, or call 580-481-7294.

