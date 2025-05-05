New mail lockers at USAG Ansbach provide 24/7 access

Photo By Jonathan Bell | USAG Ansbach Garrison Commander, Col. Aaron Southard, receives his package at the...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Bell | USAG Ansbach Garrison Commander, Col. Aaron Southard, receives his package at the opening of the garrison’s new intelligent mail lockers following a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Storck Barracks Postal Service Center, May 6, 2025. The new mail lockers — which provide patrons 24/7 access to delivered packages — are located at Katterbach Kaserne, Shipton, and Storck Barracks. see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany — USAG Ansbach post offices now offer patrons the use of new intelligent mail lockers.



The lockers provide a streamlined, contactless delivery process where customers receive an email with a barcode that they can use at the kiosk to retrieve their packages 24/7.



The mail lockers are located at Katterbach Kaserne, Shipton, and Storck Barracks and pickup availability is related to a patron’s assigned mailbox location.



Soldiers, DoD Civilians, family members, and retirees with a local APO mailbox are eligible to use the new smart lockers.



“The intelligent lockers offer a secure, convenient, and efficient way for our community to receive their packages and improves overall delivery management,” said Kenneth Else, USAG Ansbach Supervisory Postmaster. “Once the system is fully integrated, it will be available with 24/7 access to conveniently pick up your mail.”



The effort to have the mail lockers available to U.S. garrisons in Europe began in 2023 when Installation Management Command – Europe (IMCOM-E) Region Director, Tommy Mize, shared his vision for IMCOM-E postal operations.



“This initiative is in line with our increased focus to leverage technology to enhance services and programs,” said Mize. “This automated process improves the customer experience by saving time, as well as providing increased availability for access.”



The ease of access that the lockers bring is expected to be a benefit to the whole Ansbach community and garrisons throughout IMCOM-E.



“By offering self-service pickup, the lockers help alleviate congestion and reduce wait times at the postal facility, particularly during peak seasons,” said Else.



Other lockers will be installed across Europe garrisons throughout 2025, with all lockers planned to be in place by the end of October.