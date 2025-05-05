Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New mail lockers at USAG Ansbach provide 24/7 access

    250506-A-ZV819-1004

    USAG Ansbach Garrison Commander, Col. Aaron Southard, receives his package at the

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.06.2025

    Story by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    ANSBACH, Germany — USAG Ansbach post offices now offer patrons the use of new intelligent mail lockers.

    The lockers provide a streamlined, contactless delivery process where customers receive an email with a barcode that they can use at the kiosk to retrieve their packages 24/7.

    The mail lockers are located at Katterbach Kaserne, Shipton, and Storck Barracks and pickup availability is related to a patron’s assigned mailbox location.

    Soldiers, DoD Civilians, family members, and retirees with a local APO mailbox are eligible to use the new smart lockers.

    “The intelligent lockers offer a secure, convenient, and efficient way for our community to receive their packages and improves overall delivery management,” said Kenneth Else, USAG Ansbach Supervisory Postmaster. “Once the system is fully integrated, it will be available with 24/7 access to conveniently pick up your mail.”

    The effort to have the mail lockers available to U.S. garrisons in Europe began in 2023 when Installation Management Command – Europe (IMCOM-E) Region Director, Tommy Mize, shared his vision for IMCOM-E postal operations.

    “This initiative is in line with our increased focus to leverage technology to enhance services and programs,” said Mize. “This automated process improves the customer experience by saving time, as well as providing increased availability for access.”

    The ease of access that the lockers bring is expected to be a benefit to the whole Ansbach community and garrisons throughout IMCOM-E.

    “By offering self-service pickup, the lockers help alleviate congestion and reduce wait times at the postal facility, particularly during peak seasons,” said Else.

    Other lockers will be installed across Europe garrisons throughout 2025, with all lockers planned to be in place by the end of October.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 09:04
    Story ID: 497113
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, New mail lockers at USAG Ansbach provide 24/7 access, by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS

    Postal
    USAG Ansbach
    target_news_europe
    mail lockers

