NSA Naples Meeting Boosts Joint Force Ties

NAPLES, Italy — U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples and Italian Air Force officials met Apr. 29, 2025 to discuss ongoing collaborative efforts at NSA Naples. The Local Joint Military Commission (JMC), chaired by U.S. Navy Capt. John Randazzo, NSA Naples commanding officer, and Col. Massimo Maieron, Italian Air Force Base commander, addressed areas of mutual interest including security, base traffic flow, emergency management and coordination with local authorities.
"Our strong partnership with the Italian military is crucial to ensuring the continued success of our shared mission here at NSA Naples," said Randazzo. "These meetings allow us to proactively address challenges and find innovative solutions together."
Col. Maieron added, "The JMC provides a valuable forum for open communication and collaboration. By working together, we enhance the security and efficiency of our operations at Capodichino and strengthen the bonds between our forces."
Established under a 1995 agreement governing the use of Italian bases by U.S. forces, the JMC routinely meets to foster bilateral cooperation at both local and national levels. The Capodichino local JMC meeting concluded with a tour of the NSA Naples emergency operations center.
NSA Naples is an operational ashore base host to more than 50 separate commands and approximately 8,500 personnel. The base provides a forward-deployed operational platform to the Fleet, enables the warfighter, and supports the family. It supports U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. SIXTH Fleet, NATO, and Combatant Commander's strategic priorities by providing air and port operations, force protection, emergency services, logistical and administrative capabilities, and essential quality of life products and services to the Fleet, joint and allied forces to ensure stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
For more information about NSA Naples, visit our website: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NSA-Naples/
Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NSANaples
Follow us on Instagram at @NSANaples
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 03:58
|Story ID:
|497101
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Naples Meeting Boosts Joint Force Ties, by LTJG Valentine Mulango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.