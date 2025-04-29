Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Tiger Balm 2025

    SINGAPORE

    05.05.2025

    Story by Sgt. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Pacific announces its participation in Exercise Tiger Balm, a bilateral exercise with the Singapore Army, taking place from May 5-16, 2025.

    Exercise Tiger Balm focuses on strengthening our partnership and enhancing interoperability. This year marks the 44th iteration of the longest-running bilateral exercise the Singapore Army has with any defense partner. The U.S-Singapore military partnership continues to be one of professionalism, mutual respect, and trust, promoting the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    The training will focus on command post operations and a field training exercise (FTX), designed to test a combined U.S.-Singapore coalition task force. This command post exercise training is exclusively centered on exercising U.S. and Singapore Armed Forces brigade staffs and their military decision-making processes. The FTX will consist of artillery and aviation deliberate targeting, techniques, and procedures, as well as air ground integration by SAF and U.S. forces employing the multi-domain concepts of operations.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025
    Story ID: 497097
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

