Exercise Tiger Balm 2025

U.S. Army Pacific announces its participation in Exercise Tiger Balm, a bilateral exercise with the Singapore Army, taking place from May 5-16, 2025.



Exercise Tiger Balm focuses on strengthening our partnership and enhancing interoperability. This year marks the 44th iteration of the longest-running bilateral exercise the Singapore Army has with any defense partner. The U.S-Singapore military partnership continues to be one of professionalism, mutual respect, and trust, promoting the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



The training will focus on command post operations and a field training exercise (FTX), designed to test a combined U.S.-Singapore coalition task force. This command post exercise training is exclusively centered on exercising U.S. and Singapore Armed Forces brigade staffs and their military decision-making processes. The FTX will consist of artillery and aviation deliberate targeting, techniques, and procedures, as well as air ground integration by SAF and U.S. forces employing the multi-domain concepts of operations.

