Task Force 70 meets with newly established Republic of Korea Navy Task Fleet Command

JEJU ISLAND, Republic of Korea – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Task Force 70, met with Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Adm. Inho Kim, commander of the newly established Task Fleet Command, for the first time during the latest edition of the Composite Warfare Committee Meetings (CWCM) on Jeju Island, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2025.



Now in its 29th year, CWCM had historically been a biannual engagement between Task Force 70 and ROKN’s Maritime Task Flotilla (MTF) 7. Earlier this year, ROKN executed the planned expansion of MTF 7 into Task Fleet Command.



“Rear Adm. Kim is an inspiring leader and an innovative, advanced and forward-thinking military professional,” said Newkirk. “Our two maneuver forces represent a significant deterrent with great combat capability. We map out our combined objectives and opportunities to bring these forces together in multiple domains and in key strategic geography.”



The last CWCM took place in December in Yokosuka, Japan, after CTF 70 and MTF 7 forces trained together during exercise Freedom Edge 24-2 the previous month.



Task Force 70 controls the preponderance of forward-deployed air and surface maneuver and striking forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, overseeing Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and the expeditionary Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131, as well as the ships and aircraft operating under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

