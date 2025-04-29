3d LCT Captain Knego Receives Prestigious Leftwich Award for Exceptional Leadership

Photo By Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Stephen Knego, commanding officer of Ares Company, 3d Littoral...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Stephen Knego, commanding officer of Ares Company, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, hands a Philippine Marine with the Coastal Defense Regiment, a piece of cake as part of a ceremony during KAMANDAG 7 at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, Nov. 10, 2023. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at improving multinational readiness, relationships, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. The ceremony celebrated the 248th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps and included service members from the Philippine Marine Corps, 3d MLR, and 3d Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons) see less | View Image Page

Captain Stephen P. Knego, Commander of Company A, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, was awarded the United States Marine Corps Leftwich Trophy for outstanding leadership. The award is an annual recognition commemorating Lt. Col. William G. Leftwich, Jr., for his exceptional leadership and service to country while serving in Vietnam as Commanding Officer of the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division.



Since assuming command of Company A in 2023, Captain Knego consistently exemplified the core values of the Marine Corps, embodying the very qualities Lieutenant Colonel Leftwich demonstrated throughout his distinguished career. Joining the ranks in 2016, Captain Knego brought a strong foundation of dedication and quickly distinguished himself as a rising leader. His arrival at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, marked a pivotal moment as he took command of Ares Company and embraced all the responsibilities that came with it.



Throughout his command, Captain Knego has focused on building a highly proficient and cohesive team of warfighters. He has orchestrated and executed a comprehensive training schedule, including numerous live-fire ranges covering everything from individual marksmanship to complex squad, platoon, and company-level attacks. His meticulous planning and organization skills have been instrumental in the Marines’ progression, allowing them to refine their skills and operate with increased proficiency.



“Captain Knego demonstrated exceptional leadership,” said Lt. Col. Tim Love, Commanding Officer of 3d Littoral Combat Team. “He consistently challenged his Marines and Sailors, developed and empowered his non-commissioned officers, and led through personal example. His efforts resulted in a lethal and survivable company, which performed exceptionally in training and in the first island chain.”



Captain Knego further demonstated his leadership this past summer during a deployment for 3d MLR’s annual exercise series in the Philippines. He expertly planned and conducted bi-lateral training plans with the Armed Forces of the Philippines including crew served weapons employment, patrolling, obstacle course, martial arts, and combat lifesaving courses. Captain Knego’s demonstration of professionalism and excellent communication skills further strengthened the vital partnership between the two nations and enhanced interoperability.



Beyond these deployments and exercises, Captain Knego maintains a tireless pace preparing his team for combat, consistently pushing them to improve and refine their skills. His attention to detail, discipline, and strong work ethic set a high standard for the entire company. The Leftwich Award is a well-deserved recognition of Captain Knego’s exceptional leadership and his positive impact on the Marines of Company A, 3d LCT, 3d MLR. His dedication to excellence embodies the spirit of the Marine Corps and honors the legacy of Lt. Col. Leftwich, serving as an inspiration to all.