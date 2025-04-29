Cowboy Guard Introduces New Inspector General

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming National Guard welcomed a new Inspector General with the appointment of Lt. Col. Carl Barrios, a seasoned officer with a diverse background in missile operations, training, and organizational leadership.



Barrios, a 13N missileer, assumes the position after more than two decades of service in the U.S. Air Force, with previous assignments that include roles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base and most recently at U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), where he served as a suicide prevention and sexual assault prevention trainer. His career has been defined by leadership in challenging environments, a focus on process improvement, and a deep commitment to service member support.



“My first duty station was at F.E. Warren, and I always knew I wanted to come back to this community,” Barrios said. “While my primary career field has been missiles, I’ve had the opportunity to take on a range of additional duties that led me to realize how much I enjoy helping others, improving systems, and navigating complex issues. The IG role brings all those aspects together.”



As the Inspector General (IG), Barrios will be responsible for overseeing complaints, inquiries, and inspections within the Wyoming National Guard. The IG’s office functions as an independent resource for Guardsmen to report issues related to ethics, command climate, misconduct, and compliance with regulations.



Barrios said his top priority stepping into the new role is learning how the Wyoming National Guard operates—especially the distinctions between the various duty statuses in which members may serve, including Title 10, Title 32, and state active duty.



“While I’ve worked in joint environments before—including deployments and at USSTRATCOM where I worked with every branch of the service—this position has its own unique challenges,” he said. “Understanding how regulations and policies apply differently depending on a service member’s duty status is crucial to ensuring they get the right support and assistance.”



He added that assisting Guardsmen effectively starts with knowing not just the policy, but how to apply it contextually.



“When a service member comes forward with a concern or complaint, the route we take depends on whether they’re on federal or state orders, whether they’re Title 10 or Title 32,” he explained. “That changes what resources are available and how we approach the issue.”



Barrios also emphasized that the Inspector General’s role is not just reactive, but proactive.



“One of the biggest contributions the IG office can make is identifying trends and recommending changes that improve how we operate,” he said. “Every case or concern we work contributes to a larger picture. When we analyze those data points, we can find areas where the Guard can improve—not just to resolve issues, but to prevent them from recurring.”



This focus on systemic improvement aligns with the IG’s broader mission of enhancing readiness and warfighting capability across the force.



“We’re not just here to solve individual problems,” Barrios said. “We’re here to make sure the Wyoming National Guard is prepared, capable, and strong—both in terms of mission execution and internal culture.”



Reflecting on the core values that guide his leadership philosophy, Barrios pointed to integrity, accountability, and leadership as pillars of military service.



“We’re a volunteer force. Every one of us raised our right hand and took an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” he said. “That oath is the foundation of everything we do. Integrity isn’t just a checkbox—it’s what builds trust among teammates and with the communities we serve.”



Barrios added that leadership, particularly in the Guard, requires setting the standard at all times.



“Every day, we are representatives—not just to each other, but to our neighbors, families, and communities,” he said. “Whether we’re in uniform or not, we set the tone. People look to us to do the right thing—even when no one’s watching.”



He noted that the dual mission of the National Guard—serving both state and federal roles—makes that responsibility even more important.



“In addition to national defense, the Guard is here to support our fellow citizens during emergencies, natural disasters, and other state-level missions,” he said. “That makes our relationship with the community even more direct. The trust we build through integrity and accountability is essential.”

