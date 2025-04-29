Honoring the history of the 27th Special Operations Group

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – In a historic, forward-looking ceremony, the 27 SOW inactivated the 27th Special Operations Group, marking the end of its designation as a standalone unit under the 27th Special Operations Wing. The inactivation, held here, signified a realignment rather than a farewell, transferring the group’s mission sets and squadrons under the purview of the Deputy Commander of Operations of the 27 SOW.



“The Air Commandos of the 27th Special Operations Wing have once again adapted, uniting capabilities to deter the Nation’s adversaries through strategic competition,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th SOW commander. “The inactivation of the 27th Special Operations Group marks the next step in our evolution — but that evolution cannot, and will not, stop here.”



This organizational shift reflects a broader effort to streamline command and control within Air Force Special Operations Command, enhancing mission integration and operational efficiency. While the 27th SOG's guidon was ceremonially cased, its personnel, aircraft, and mission responsibilities remain active and ready, now realigned under a new leadership structure.



For decades, the 27 SOG served as one of AFSOC’s most dynamic and battle-hardened units, overseeing diverse mission sets ranging from precision strike and specialized mobility to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Under its umbrella, squadrons operated platforms such as the CV-22 Osprey, AC-130 Ghostrider, MC-130 Commando II, MQ-9 Reaper, and U-28 Draco—aircraft vital to special operations missions across the globe.

U.S. Air Force Col. Cary D. Mittelmark, the final commander of the 27th SOG, presided over the ceremony.



“The 27th Special Operations Group has been a cornerstone of Cannon’s operational capability for years,” said Mittelmark. “This ceremony is a chance to recognize the structure that united our squadrons and enabled incredible accomplishments. As we move forward, I have no doubt our Air Commandos will continue to lead from the front, pathfinding for the future fight.”



The unit’s legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of Air Force history and initially constituted as the 27th Bombardment Group in 1940. In 2007, the group was redesignated the 27th Special Operations Group, aligning Cannon AFB with Special Operations Command and ushering in a new era of global special operations support. Since then, the 27th SOG has been a cornerstone of combat readiness, humanitarian response, and integrated joint operations.

The group’s realignment of structure signals an adaptive force—one that meets the evolving demands of crisis response, counterterrorism, and strategic communication. While the 27th SOG name may no longer be active, the spirit and capability of its Air Commandos continue under a new chain of command—ready, relevant, and lethal.

