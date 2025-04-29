Tour inside the local 168th Wing Alaska Air National Guard

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Master Sgt. Anthony Cristostomo, a member of the 168th Maintenance Group, showcases...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Master Sgt. Anthony Cristostomo, a member of the 168th Maintenance Group, showcases key operational missions to visiting wing members' friends and family during the May drill weekend’s Bring a Buddy to Work event on May 3, 2025. The day included a guided tour featuring the KC-135 Stratotanker and key operational areas such as Air Refueling, Maintenance, Security Forces, Communications, Medical, Vehicle Maintenance, Finance, and Logistics. Bring a Buddy Day and other community events strengthen community ties and showcase the Air National Guard’s diverse roles, missions, and capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA— During the May drill weekend, the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, hosted a “Bring a Buddy to Work” event, inviting unit members to share their workplace and mission with friends and family.



This special day gave guests a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the Wing’s operations. Attendees were treated to a guided tour featuring the KC-135 Stratotanker and key operational areas such as Maintenance, Security Forces, Communications Squadron, Finance, Medical, Vehicle Maintenance, and Logistics.



A shared lunch allowed visitors to connect with Airmen across the Wing, ask questions, and hear firsthand what it means to serve in the Alaska Air National Guard.



Among the participants were North Pole Mayor Michael Terch and his son. The Mayor praised the initiative and said, “Events like ‘Bring a Buddy’ help strengthen the bond between our service members and the communities they protect. It’s inspiring to see the 168th Wing open its doors and share their incredible work with friends, family, and future generations of leaders.”



Events like this strengthen community ties and showcase the Air National Guard’s diverse roles and missions.