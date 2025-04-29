Tour inside the local 168th Wing Alaska Air National Guard

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA— During the May drill weekend, the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, hosted a “Bring a Buddy to Work” event, inviting unit members to share their workplace and mission with friends and family.

    This special day gave guests a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the Wing’s operations. Attendees were treated to a guided tour featuring the KC-135 Stratotanker and key operational areas such as Maintenance, Security Forces, Communications Squadron, Finance, Medical, Vehicle Maintenance, and Logistics.

    A shared lunch allowed visitors to connect with Airmen across the Wing, ask questions, and hear firsthand what it means to serve in the Alaska Air National Guard.

    Among the participants were North Pole Mayor Michael Terch and his son. The Mayor praised the initiative and said, “Events like ‘Bring a Buddy’ help strengthen the bond between our service members and the communities they protect. It’s inspiring to see the 168th Wing open its doors and share their incredible work with friends, family, and future generations of leaders.”

    Events like this strengthen community ties and showcase the Air National Guard’s diverse roles and missions.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 19:19
    Story ID: 497073
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 28
