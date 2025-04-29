NAVSEA Honors LCS Mission Modules Team with FY24 Excellence Award for Rapid C-UAS Upgrades to Fleet

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) awarded the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Mission Modules Program (PMS 420) and its Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS) 80, NSWC Dahlgren, and NSWC Port Hueneme partners with the Fiscal Year 2024 NAVSEA Excellence Award, April 30 for rapidly developing and delivering counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) upgrades to the LCS fleet.



“With our nation’s adversaries using lethal, inexpensive aerial drones to threaten key shipping lanes, it is vital for the U.S. Navy to deliver cost effective C-UAS systems to keep those threats at bay,” said Capt. Matthew Lehmann, program manager of the LCS Mission Modules (PMS 420) program office. “This award is a testament of the ingenuity and resourcefulness of the Rapid C-UAS Upgrade Team, which leveraged proven technologies to meet an emergent Fleet demand.”



In September 2024, the Rapid C-UAS Upgrade Team delivered Surface-to-Surface Missile Module C-UAS capabilities to the deployed Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17). The team’s rapid, three-month turnaround ensured the Navy could support the ship’s transit through the Red Sea. The successful upgrade was subsequently installed onboard USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) in November.



“The threat from UAS is real and growing,” said Rear Adm. Kevin Smith, Program Executive Officer, Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO USC). “The Navy’s rapid response, culminating the deployment of C-UAS capabilities to USS Indianapolis and now USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and ensuring our ships and Sailors have the tools they need to operate safely in contested environments.”



The SSMM is one of the three mission modules within the LCS Surface Warfare (SUW) Mission Package (MP). Originally designed to extend the range and number of targets that the LCS can engage using vertically launched LBHF missiles to counter small boat threats, the SSMM has since demonstrated its ability to counter a variety of threats. Its versatility was highlighted in 2022 when a modified version of the SSMM successfully executed a land attack demonstration. Additionally, this capability continues to be in high demand for integration on other platforms including DDGs. The C-UAS team recently successfully completed an additional C-UAS live fire event using the Surface Land and Air Missile Module (SLAMM) modules and going two for two engaging UAS targets from two different destroyers.



LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused warship designed to operate in near-shore environments to counter 21st-century threats. It is a class of small surface combatants armed with capabilities to defeat challenges in the world’s littorals. LCS can operate independently or in high-threat scenarios as part of a networked battle force that includes larger, multi-mission surface combatants such as cruisers and destroyers.







The LCS class consists of two variants, Freedom and Independence, designed and built by two separate industry teams. The trimaran-hulled Independence-variant team is led by Austal USA (for the even-numbered ships). The monohull Freedom variant is built by a team led by Lockheed Martin (for the odd-numbered ships).



PEO USC designs, develops, builds, maintains, and modernizes the Navy's unmanned maritime systems; mine warfare systems; special warfare systems; expeditionary warfare systems; small boats/craft; and small surface combatants. For more news from Program Executive Office, Unmanned and Small Combatants, visit: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2025 16:38 Story ID: 497066 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSEA Honors LCS Mission Modules Team with FY24 Excellence Award for Rapid C-UAS Upgrades to Fleet, by Karli Yeager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.