Quartermaster Regimental Visit

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The Quartermaster Regimental Command Sergeant Major visited several military installations from April 28 to May 2, 2025.

Quartermaster Regimental Command Sgt. Maj Tanya Sims and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Belinda Jackson visited the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, emphasizing leadership development and soldier engagement at the Baumholder, Kaiserslautern, and Grafenwoehr military communities.

The visit began in Baumholder on April 28, when she held an office call with the 16th Sustainment Brigade Commander, Colonel Matthew Alexander, and Command Sgt. Maj Jason Towns engaged in a meet-and-greet to discuss leadership strategies and soldier welfare.

They participated in a Physical Readiness Training (PRT) session with the 240th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. Afterwards, they conducted battlefield circulation, visiting QM soldiers from the 240th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) and the 515th Transportation Company (TC) during command maintenance to assess readiness and operational aspects in the field. Command Sgt. Maj Sims attended a Senior Noncommissioned Officer (SNCO) luncheon, while Chief Jackson connected with 55th QM soldiers, gaining firsthand insights into their operational environment.

On April 29, Command Sgt. Maj Sims and Chief Jackson continued their visit in Baumholder with the 515th Transportation Company, leading another PRT session focused on physical fitness and teamwork. Chief Jackson met with Warrant Officers, providing updates on Professional Military Education (PME), accessions, and a comprehensive overview of the QM School, followed by a terrain walk with Supply Support Activity (SSA) personnel to enhance logistical understanding. Command Sgt. Maj Sims facilitated a Terrain Walk in the Miesau area, directly engaging with the soldiers and gaining insights into their responsibilities.

The tour continued on April 30 at Panzer Kaserne, where Chief Jackson held a successful PRT session for warrant officers, reinforcing the regiment’s commitment to fitness and readiness. Further interactions included discussions on PME updates, accessions, and insights into the QM School, which encouraged networking and collaboration. The day’s highlight was a Senior Warrant Officer Panel Discussion featuring notable experts.

Command Sgt. Maj Sims traveled to Sembach, where she conducted an Enlisted PRT session for the 5th QM at Rhein Ordnance Barracks. The Townhall held there provided another chance to engage with the Enlisted Soldiers, followed by a Senior NCO Panel Discussion covering updates on Professional Military Education (PME), accessions, and an overview of the QM School.



"I firmly believe in the principle of L3: Listen, learn, lead," Sims remarked during her interactions. "When you listen, you begin to learn; you become a better leader. This development translates into being relevant, ready, and resilient. It all starts with the ears, not the ego.”



Their visit concluded on May 2 in Grafenwoehr. Command Sgt. Maj Sims attended the NCO Induction ceremony, which recognized the achievements of newly appointed noncommissioned officers, followed by an NCO Luncheon providing a networking and mentorship platform. Chief Jackson held a final Warrant Officer Townhall, addressing PME updates, accessions, and a recap of QM School initiatives. Following a Warrant Officer Luncheon, Jackson hosted a tour of the Grafenwoehr Water Tower, allowing soldiers to connect with their heritage and operational environment. She wrapped up her visit with another battlefield circulation, reinforcing her commitment to engaging with QM soldiers and understanding their needs.

Their tour not only bolstered morale among QM soldiers but also sought to enhance leadership principles within the regiment, emphasizing the critical nature of engagement, communication at every level, and essential updates. It also facilitated a sense of community across various installations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2025 23:36 Story ID: 497064 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quartermaster Regimental Visit, by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.