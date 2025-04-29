BAMC pharmacies offer convenient options for patients

Photo By James Camillocci | A patient uses the ScriptCenter express prescription locker located in the Medical...... read more read more Photo By James Camillocci | A patient uses the ScriptCenter express prescription locker located in the Medical Mall to pick up a prescription at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 5, 2025. The kiosk allows patients to pick up their prescriptions even when the pharmacy is closed. (DoD Photo by James Camillocci) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, May 5, 2025 – Brooke Army Medical Center pharmacies offer convenient options for patients to get their medications including prescription pickup lockers, Q-Anywhere, home delivery and Saturday hours.



“We are committed to providing our beneficiaries with the best service possible,” said Army Col. Christopher Everett, Department of Pharmacy chief. “We know people are busy, so we want to offer them several different options to get the medications they need.”



Prescription Pickup Lockers



The ScriptCenter express prescription lockers are located in the Medical Mall at BAMC and near the pharmacy in the Exchange at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.



“These kiosks allow our patients to pick up their prescriptions even when the pharmacy is closed,” Everett said. “We also hope to increase patient satisfaction by reducing lines and wait times in the pharmacy.”



“This is the most convenient way for patients to pick up their refills,” said Army Lt. Col. Todd Reeder, Department of Pharmacy deputy chief. “When patients request a refill, they can choose to pick up their refill in a ScriptCenter locker in one of these locations. There is no waiting in line or in a busy waiting room. As of now, the ScriptCenter lockers are only for refills, but we hope we will be able to add new prescriptions as well.”



Patients will first need to go to one of the two lockers and enroll to use the service. During enrollment, the patient will have the option to create a User ID and PIN. They can also add their fingerprint and/or military ID to use instead of a User ID.



Once enrolled, eligible beneficiaries can order their prescription refills through AudioCare by calling the number on their prescription bottle, 1-726-239-4407 or 1-800-469-7170. They will need to select either “BAMC Main Outpatient Pharmacy ScriptCenter Kiosk” or “Fort Sam Houston PX Pharmacy ScriptCenter Kiosk” as their pick-up location.





“The prescriptions are filled by pharmacy staff and loaded into the ScriptCenter kiosk for the patient to pick up,” said Everett. “Regular prescriptions will be ready in three duty days after 1 p.m. Prescriptions not picked up after seven days will be returned to the pharmacy.”





When the patient arrives at the locker, they will log in using one of three options: fingerprint and PIN; military ID and PIN or User ID and PIN. They will review their prescription information on the screen and sign to acknowledge the prescription information is correct. The prescription will be dispensed from the drawer or larger items may be stored in a larger bin, which will open automatically.





It is important to note, prescriptions that require refrigeration cannot be stored in the kiosk and must be picked up from the pharmacy.



Q-Anywhere for New Prescriptions



Q-Anywhere allows beneficiaries to manage their new prescriptions from their computer or mobile device.



“Q-Anywhere will help reduce the number of people waiting in line at the pharmacy or over the phone,” Reeder said. “This service is available at the BAMC Main Outpatient Pharmacy, CPT Jennifer M. Moreno Clinic, Fort Sam Houston Exchange, and SPC Taylor J. Burk Clinic pharmacies.”



When the patient’s provider writes a new prescription and sends it to a BAMC pharmacy, the patient can activate the new prescription by simply visiting: https://cxmlink.com/DHAMTF6032.



After the consent page, patients will select their preferred pharmacy pickup location, enter their Department of Defense Identification Number, and enter their cell phone number.



“There is also a chat feature to talk directly to the pharmacy team,” Reeder said. “The process is quick and easy.”



“The next step is just to watch your phone,” Reeder said. “You’ll receive a text message with instructions once your medication is ready for pickup.”



Keep in mind, Q-Anywhere is only for new prescription activation, not for refill prescriptions. Requests made before noon will be available after 2 p.m. the same day. Requests made after noon will be available after 10 a.m. the following day.



Call-In Numbers



Patients can use the Pharmacy Call Center by dialing 210-916-1536 and choosing Option 1. Refill requests can be called into 1-800-469-7170 or 726-239-4407 or via MHS Genesis Patient Portal.



Home Delivery



“Home delivery is another affordable and convenient way to have those routine medications delivered directly your home,” Everett said. “The cost savings come with getting a 90-day supply of the generic formulation versus using a local retail pharmacy.”



Customers have three ways to register for TRICARE’s Express Scripts home delivery. They can register online at https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/home-delivery, by calling 1-877-363-1303 and select option 3, or their provider can send their prescriptions to Express Scripts to be filled.



“Ask your provider to write the prescription for the maximum supply allowed, which is 90 days for most drugs,” Reeder said.



There are co-pays, but beneficiaries will reduce time spent at the pharmacy.



Co-pays (can differ depending on medication/day supply):



Generic formulary - $0

Brand-Name formulary - $20

Non-formulary - $49





New Saturday hours at the Exchange Pharmacy



Beginning May 24, the pharmacy at the Exchange on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the main pharmacy in BAMC will be closed on Saturdays.



“This will be another huge convenience for our customers,” Everett said. “While customers are waiting, they can visit the Exchange or Commissary or even grab something to eat in the food court.”



Oral Contraception Program



Pharmacists can now prescribe, adjust, or refill the customers oral birth control. There is no need to wait on appointment with their primary care manager.



“This program is currently offered at the Moreno Clinic Pharmacy but will soon be available at the BAMC Main Outpatient and Exchange pharmacies as well,” Reeder said. “When patients come to the pharmacy, they simply press the ‘Questions’ button on the kiosk for this service.”



HIV Pre-exposure Prophylaxis Program



Another service offered by the pharmacy is HIV Pre-exposure Prophylaxis for those customers who do not have HIV and want added protection.



“When taking PrEP as prescribed, it is highly effective in preventing the spread of HIV,” Reeder said. “Pharmacy customers can simply go up to the BAMC Main Outpatient Pharmacy kiosk and select the ‘Questions’ button. This service will also be rolled out to the Exchange and Moreno pharmacies soon as well.”



“We are committed the providing our patients high quality care,” Everett said. “We are always looking for ways to improve our patient’s pharmacy experience.”