Corps of Engineers seeks comments on Lake Ashtabula water control manual update

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft decision document and Environmental Assessment, or EA, for updates to the Lake Ashtabula and Baldhill Dam water control manual.



Corps of Engineer officials reviewed the existing water control manual and are proposing to revise operating parameters. The review led to the development of a draft decision document with an integrated EA.



The draft decision document and subsequent appendices that describes the project in detail are available to the public and can be viewed at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/Public-Notices/.



Comments should be submitted no later than June 6, via mail to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North; 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500; St. Paul, Minnesota 55101, or by email at lake.ashtabula@usace.army.mil.



Lake Ashtabula is located 15 miles northwest of Valley City, North Dakota, and is situated in one of the most scenic river valleys in the region, offering visitors a wide range of recreation opportunities. The St. Paul District operates seven recreation areas at Lake Ashtabula, providing a variety of facilities and services, as well as actively managing 14 separate wildlife areas at Lake Ashtabula.



