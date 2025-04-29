Employee assistance professional promotes program during Mental Health Awareness Month

FORT KNOX, Ky. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and according to a Fort Knox certified employee assistance professional, it can also be a great time to ask for help.



LovieAnn Warner-Palacios said the complexities of life can oftentimes be more easily navigated with the help of others. Because of this, she recommends taking advantage of the Fort Knox Employee Assistance Program.



“Sometimes certain changes hit us harder than others, so it can be helpful talking to a certified employee assistance professional,” she said. “Like I tell my clients, ‘I am solely here for you.’”

The EAP is aimed at providing a free support resource to all government employees and their family members through available non-clinical counseling and training sessions. She said it is important to note, however, that EAP services are not available to minors.



Counseling sessions can address such topics as coping strategies and grief and anger management. Training sessions can cover a variety of topics, including resiliency, conflict resolution, physical fitness and healthy habits, workplace violence and suicide prevention.



Warner-Palacios said EAP professionals can also aid individuals in finding beneficial resources within the greater Fort Knox community if the available services and training courses do not meet their needs.



“We want you to be your best self,” said Warner-Palacios. “EAP provides help for anything that takes you away from being your best, productive self at work and at home. We have amazing jobs that support our armed forces, and we need to be just as ready and resilient as they are.”



The Fort Knox EAP is co-located with the Fort Knox Army Substance Abuse Program at Building 1224 on 94 Pershing Drive, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Editor’s note: Those wishing to make an appointment with a Fort Knox EAP professional may call 502-624-5679.



