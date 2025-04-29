Workforce suggestions save FRCE more than $230K

Photo By Samantha Morse | Members of the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Morse | Members of the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Production Department workforce who earned recognition for their contributions to the Beneficial Suggestion Program included, from left to right: Jason Hollingsworth, Patrick Baker, Robert Conley, Randall Chaney, Crystal Gent, Horace Jackson and Christopher Murphy. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. -- Ten members of the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) workforce recently earned recognition for their contributions to the Beneficial Suggestion Program (BSP), which allows employees to improve the way the command does business. Employees who develop a money-saving idea that increases the life or quality of a product, reduces costs or improves delivery times have the opportunity to earn a portion of the savings generated by their recommendation.



The nine suggestions honored during a ceremony held April 28 have resulted in a recognized savings of $236,529.43 for FRCE, and earned the suggesters a total award payout of $11,050.



- Robert Conley: Suggested a bonded stud puller that applies equal pressure during removal, preventing accidental damage to the surrounding aircraft surface, and components and tubing.

- Christopher Murphy: Implemented protective covers on the V-22 auxiliary power unit turbine wheel during depot routing, mitigating risk to components, improving quality control and reducing rework.

- Michael Edwards: Developed a C-130 elevator torque tube bearing housing template system that enhances efficiency of the process by providing a visual aid to manage the 36 varying screw sizes involved.

- Jason Hollingsworth and Patrick Baker: Developed a brazing technique and bracket shape modification that mitigates heat-induced warping on the AV-8/TAV-8 main gear box, which extends component lifespans, reduces operational expenses and expedites service delivery timelines.

- Crystal Gent: Created a labeled pattern-type shop aid to improve efficiency of the V-22 swashplate assembly torque sequence process, reducing human error and leading to a more streamlined workflow.

- Randall Chaney: Suggested an improvement to change the wet rivet installation process to the V-22 center body assembly, which saves time and material and reduce expenses.

- Horace Jackson: Suggested using nitrogen instead of liquid oxygen to clean and purge the 2,000 gallon oxygen tank, creating reduced opportunity for liquid oxygen spills and fewer vehicles transporting the material.

- William Petroff: Developed an anchor nut tool to aid in the installation of nut plates, which enables the simultaneous alignment of all four nut plates and streamlines the process while enhancing alignment quality.

- James Tutor: Proposed a 3D printing design that adds a flat side to the transportation container for the T64 power turbine drive shaft oil tube, preventing the part from rolling off shelving during transport and storage.