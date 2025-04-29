Students Travel Through Time at Brewster Middle School’s Wax Museum, Learning History’s Role in Future Success

Courtesy Photo | A student at Brewster Middle School focuses on assembling a timeline puzzle featuring...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A student at Brewster Middle School focuses on assembling a timeline puzzle featuring famous inventions during the "Traveling Through Time" wax museum, connecting historical innovations to inspire future creativity. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Brewster Middle School transformed into a living timeline this spring, hosting its annual "Traveling Through Time" wax museum. The event, organized by teacher Vanessa Coleman, immersed students in history by portraying influential figures like Socrates, Hedy Lamarr, the Tuskegee Airmen, and The Beatles. Through interactive exhibits, games, and presentations, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas school showcased how understanding historical contributions fuels students’ future academic and career aspirations.



The wax museum, now in its third year, drew 65 students from sixth to eighth grades who volunteered to embody notable figures. Each student researched their chosen icon, crafted posters with quotes and images, and delivered memorized 2- to 3-minute speeches highlighting their contributions to fields like philosophy, science, aviation, and music. “They were so proud,” Coleman said. “Some struggle in math or language arts, but on that day, you’d never know. They shone as Tuskegee Airmen or Mariah Carey.”



Coleman’s vision emphasized a timeline approach, teaching students to connect events and figures across decades. Posters displayed historical prices of eggs, cars, and houses from 1910 to 2000, while scavenger hunts challenged students to match events to eras. A living timeline activity had teams place images of significant moments—like the moon landing or Woodstock—on a chronological display. “Kids need to know history in their own way,” Coleman said. “It shows them what’s possible.”



DoDEA Americas prioritizes teaching the impact of historical figures through their achievements. Socrates, portrayed by a student, was celebrated for pioneering critical thinking, a cornerstone of philosophy. Hedy Lamarr’s contributions to wireless communication technology, foundational to modern Wi-Fi, inspired budding scientists. The Tuskegee Airmen, known for never losing a bomber they escorted in World War II, exemplified excellence in aviation. The Beatles, with their revolutionary influence on music and culture, sparked creativity. “We focus on what they did,” Coleman said. “Kids see accomplishments worth emulating.”



The event’s interactive elements reinforced these lessons. Students played a Jeopardy game about inventions, bingo with historical themes, and board games designed by Creative Thinking classes featuring toys and innovations from various decades. Vintage toy exhibits, like boppies and checkers, offered a tangible connection to the past. The 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, a community partner, engaged with students, adding excitement.



History’s role in education extends beyond memorizing dates. “Learning about these figures stimulates interest in science, technology, and other fields,” Coleman said. A student portraying George Washington Carver mixed formulas during his presentation, aspiring to be a scientist. Another, dressed as Jackie Robinson, wore his No. 42 jersey long after the event, inspired by lessons of teamwork and resilience. Two students as the Wright Brothers, the first in flight, expressed interest in visiting Kitty Hawk, where the brothers tested their aircraft designs.



“History shows students they can overcome challenges,” Coleman said. “The Tuskegee Airmen, the Beatles—they persevered. That builds confidence and drive.” Students like Kylyn, a seventh grader, said the event taught her to “never give up” and follow her dreams. Kayden gained confidence in public speaking, while Alana admired the courage of her chosen figure.



The wax museum also fostered skills critical for future careers. Memorizing speeches honed communication abilities, valued in fields from business to law. Collaborative activities, like creating board games, built teamwork and problem-solving skills. Reflection pieces for social studies and language arts classes sharpened writing and critical thinking, essential for college and professional success.



The event left a lasting impact. “They’re here because of these famous people,” Coleman said. “But they learned they can accomplish anything.”



Brewster’s wax museum proved history is a catalyst for ambition. By walking through time, students saw paths to their own futures, inspired by the grit and achievements of those who came before.



