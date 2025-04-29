Soon-to-be Cyber Officer Claims Victory at 2025 Fort Eisenhower Army Ten-Miler

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Fort Eisenhower hosted the Army Ten-Miler on Saturday, May 3, 2025, bringing Soldiers together in a test of endurance, discipline, and resilience.

2nd Lt. Andrew Ye, assigned to U.S. Army Cyber Capability Development & Integration Directorate-Army Capability Manager-Electronic Warfare, secured first place with a time of 52:36. The race, commenced at 6:30 a.m. on Barton Field, and introduced a new course layout and served as a qualifier for the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C. The event was part of the Army’s Strong B.A.N.D.S. campaign (Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination, and Strength) during National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

“I think physical fitness is important, as it’s a sign of a sound mind as well,” said Ye. “My role is to be technical but excelling in a sport like running gives me an opportunity to execute in another domain. If your body is healthy, it feeds into other aspects of your life as well.”

The race welcomes both competitive and non-competitive participants, with awards presented to the top three overall male and female finishers, as well as top performers in various age categories.

Ye’s achievement is not only a testament to his physical ability, but also reflects the Army’s investment in cultivating well-rounded warfighters. As part of a cyber internship program. Ye is currently gaining hands-on experience with real-world operations, shadowing senior leaders and supporting mission sets within Army Cyber. His participation in the Ten-Miler demonstrates how physical readiness complements cognitive and technical excellence – core components of success in the cyber domain.

“Physical lethality and mental toughness are required to conduct cyber operations and training-competing in events like the Army Ten-Miler helps to further these characteristics needed of Cyber Soldiers,” said LTC Joseph Huitt, Deputy Director at the U.S. Army Cyber School. “Cyber Officers must be agile, adaptive, and innovative. They are educated to lead, plan, and execute operations across multiple domains – and physical fitness helps support that mission.”

The top performers from this event will represent Fort Eisenhower in the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C., on October 12, 2025. Ye, meanwhile, has his sights set on breaking 2:20 at the Chicago Marathon later this year and is eyeing a future Olympic Trials qualifying time. He will also attend Cyber Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) this summer to formalize his training as a future Army cyber officer.

