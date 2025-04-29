BH 25-2: 18th CES conducts HAZMAT decontamination training

Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Redin | An Airman assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron completes the decontamination...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Redin | An Airman assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron completes the decontamination process during a routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2025. Next to deployments, exercises like this are the most important thing the 18th Wing can do to validate and strengthen the shared doctrine, tactics, procedures and systems that would enable the base to operate together seamlessly in the event of a real-world crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- The 18th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight conducted hazardous material decontamination in support of a routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2025.



During the training, technicians gathered and labeled samples of the simulated HAZMAT and demonstrated how to properly decontaminate each other in the style of a real-world mishap.



Beverly High 25-2 serves as an optimal time for the 18 CES team to recertify their HAZMAT capabilities. The team’s skills were tested in 2020 when a small chloride fire broke out in a building on base. The team cooperated with the 18 CES firefighters to contain the fire, clean the chemicals, dispose of it properly and then decontaminate themselves.



"This is why we practice. For smaller events like the fire, we are ready to go, but in the Pacific theater there are bigger threats that we have to stay ready to respond to. So, we recertify with this hoop system and stay sharp on our skills,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tiana Folson, 18th CES emergency management system journeyman and acting Wing Inspection Team member.



The hoop system is a decontamination system that is used across the Air Force. Contaminated personnel get scrubbed in their protective gear, step into a shallow pool and are sprayed with a cleaning agent, then have a buddy help them take off their gear to step into a clean set. Folson’s job as a WIT is to observe the team and ensure that they are training properly on all procedures.



The 18th Wing validates shared responsibilities, tactics, procedures and systems during readiness exercises that enable units to operate together seamlessly in the event of a real-world crisis.