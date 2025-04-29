Soldiers reflect on Spiritual Readiness at Fort Shafter Prayer Breakfast

Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Maj. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, Commanding General of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command,...... read more read more Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Maj. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, Commanding General of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, presents a commemorative cross during the National Day of Prayer breakfast at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 1, 2025. The ceremony recognized the vital role that spiritual well-being plays in the lives of service members. (U.S. Army photo by Eric Tagayuna) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – Soldiers and leaders from across Oahu gathered at the Hale Ikena on Fort Shafter this morning to observe the National Day of Prayer, focusing on spiritual readiness as a key component of overall soldier wellness. The event was hosted by Maj. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, Commanding General of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command.



The event, titled "The Unseen Strength: Spiritual Readiness on National Day of Prayer," highlighted the Army's holistic approach to soldier well-being through its Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, which recognizes spiritual health as a cornerstone alongside physical fitness.



"Spiritual readiness encompasses a broad spectrum," said Chaplain (Cpt.) Adam Cavalier, 25 ID 3 BCT, who helped organize the event alongside Cpl. Joshua Echavez, 25 ID 3 BCT. "It's not about mandatory attendance at religious services or adherence to a single faith, but about cultivating inner strength, moral compass, and a sense of purpose."



The breakfast emphasized how spiritual wellness helps soldiers navigate the complex challenges they face, from combat deployments to daily stressors of military life. Speakers referenced historical military leaders who understood the importance of spiritual grounding, including Generals Dwight D. Eisenhower and George S. Patton Jr.



"A soldier who is spiritually ready is better equipped to cope with the psychological toll of deployment, to maintain a positive outlook in challenging environments, and to return home with a sense of wholeness," noted Col. Rachel Sullivan, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, referencing the Army's PATHWAYS program.



Throughout the event, attendees were reminded that spiritual readiness serves as an anchor for soldiers facing difficult decisions in high-stakes scenarios, providing the ethical grounding needed to make sound choices under pressure and ensuring they uphold the highest standards of conduct.



The annual observance brought together service members starting their day with the traditional Hawaiian greeting of "Aloha," reflecting both the location of the gathering and the inclusive nature of the Army's approach to spiritual wellness that respects diverse backgrounds and beliefs.



The closing remarks emphasized that spiritual well-being is "an indispensable element of overall readiness and our nation's security," extending the message to all Department of Defense members, civilian employees, and military families.

Army officials highlighted that spiritual readiness can be nurtured through various practices, whether through traditional religious faith, deeply held values, connection to something larger than oneself, or practices like mindfulness and gratitude.

"The Army's commitment to spiritual readiness through the H2F program is a testament to a profound truth: that true strength comes not just from what we can see, but from the unseen foundations of our hearts and minds," Col. Sullivan said, emphasizing the holistic approach to soldier wellness.



The prayer breakfast coincides with the National Day of Prayer observed across the United States, a tradition woven into the fabric of the nation that recognizes the role spiritual reflection plays in the lives of many Americans.