SUBGRU-9 Sailors win Hugh McCrackin Award, Sailor of the Year

Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander of Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC), presents the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) blue crew chiefs mess with the Hugh McCracken award during a ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, May 1, 2025. Every year, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet and COMSUBPAC recognize the top two chiefs messes per coast. One attack, and one ballistic missile or guided missile submarine, are evaluated and selected as the recipient of the Hugh McCracken Leadership Award. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zachary Anderson)

SILVERDALE, Wash. - Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander of Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, (COMSUBPAC) presented the Hugh McCracken and Sailor of the Year awards in a ceremony held at Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, May 1, 2025.



Every year, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet and COMSUBPAC recognizes two chief petty officer messes per coast belonging to one fast-attack and one guided or ballistic missile submarine. Each nomination is carefully screened according to their overall performance and ability to lead their commands through training, personnel readiness, qualifications, and operational mission success.



This year the chiefs mess from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) blue crew earned the award due to their sustained superior performance across a number of key areas demonstrating their commitment to warfighting excellence and successful execution of their strategic deterrence mission.



During 2024, the SSBN operated at the tip of the spear, completing two patrols, the latter of which they were able to get underway one day early – a remarkable achievement considering the arduous maintenance period.



“Calendar year 24 was tremendously successful for the crew, for the boat, and for the Submarine Force,” said Command Master Chief Christopher Olin, Nebraska’s former chief of the boat. “Our chiefs mess and our crew deserve this award because they bought into the captain’s vision and ensured it was implemented successfully.”



When asked about how the boat was able to get underway a day early, Olin described the crew’s can-do attitude and accountability in between patrols.



“It really started with the chiefs mess finding ways to do things more quickly and more efficiently. If anything came up that might impact the schedule, we worked to identify and solve the issue before it compounded and became a more significant problem.”



Importantly, the crew used their high operational tempo to aid in Sailor development rather than allowing that critical mission to fall by the wayside. This is evidenced by the selection of three of their Sailors for promotion to chief petty officer and the voluntary inclusion of four additional Sailors to their crew affording them an opportunity to earn valuable qualifications.



“This award is a testament not only to our top-notch chiefs mess but the Nebraska crew as a whole,” said Cmdr. Vance Scott, commanding officer of Nebraska's blue crew. “In all my years serving in the Submarine Force I’ve been privileged to serve amongst some of the finest crews in the Navy, but getting to lead this current group of outstanding men and women is special. Life in the nuclear Navy is not for the faint of heart and our Sailors embrace trials head on with unmatched grit. Go Big Red!”



Immediately following the Hugh McCracken Award, Cavanaugh recognized Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Matthew Rogers, assigned to Submarine Readiness Squadron 31, as Sailor of the Year. Rogers earned the designation as Sailor of the Year due to his actions during his time serving aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) from January to December 2024. As the electrical division’s leading petty officer, he was instrumental in getting his vessel through an arduous dry dock period and back to sea.



While underway, the boat would go on to lead five weeks of sustained midshipmen operations – a key aspect of training and retaining future junior officers – and the successful completion of a reactor safeguards exam.



Moreover, as the command fitness leader, he orchestrated the 2024 physical readiness test during the intensive pre-deployment period, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to his and the crews’ physical readiness.



Selection as Sailor of the Year is a multi-tiered process beginning with selection from one’s boat, then competing at the squadron, group, and ultimately SUBPAC level during a week-long event involving interviews with a collection of command master chiefs from the submarine community, held in San Diego.



“Just being selected to compete was an honor,” said Rogers. “When I got out to San Diego and started seeing the accomplishments of the other Sailors I began to rethink my chances. The fact that I was selected amongst such a talented pool is validation for all the hard work I’ve put into my career.”



Referencing what he attributes to his success, Rogers puts it simply.



“Punctuality and honesty. My dad was always big on showing up on time, and I really feel that about a third of being a good Sailor is being where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there. Also, honesty. Honesty during the interviews was really important and then being honest both with those you work for and those that work for you is invaluable for developing strong relationships.”



Both the Sailor of the Year and Hugh McCracken award are a testament to the breadth and depth of talent throughout the Pacific Northwest and the Submarine Force as a whole.



SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington.



SUBGRU-9’s subordinate commands include Submarine Readiness Squadron 31, Submarine Squadrons 17 and 19, eight SSBNs, two SSGNs, and four SSNs homeported in the Pacific Northwest.