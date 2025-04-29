A Journey of Dedication: The Story of a Navy Veteran and MEPS Leader

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ellizar Abalos | From the bustling streets of Detroit to the proud ranks of the U.S. Navy, Scott...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ellizar Abalos | From the bustling streets of Detroit to the proud ranks of the U.S. Navy, Scott Bennett has dedicated over two decades of service to his country and his family. With a wealth of experience and a passion for shaping the future of the Navy, he has truly made an impact both during his time in active duty and as a civilian working at the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) in Detroit. Born in Detroit and raised in Taylor, Michigan, Scott's path to the Navy began as a way to serve his country and secure a stable future. Graduating from Harry S. Truman High School in Taylor, MI in 1995, he enlisted in the Navy shortly after, beginning his service in July 1995. His dedication to his country has been steadfast ever since, and his journey has been marked by a deep commitment to the Navy’s mission and his own personal growth. see less | View Image Page

From the bustling streets of Detroit to the proud ranks of the U.S. Navy, Scott Bennett has dedicated over two decades of service to his country and his family. With a wealth of experience and a passion for shaping the future of the Navy, he has truly made an impact both during his time in active duty and as a civilian working at the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) in Detroit. Born in Detroit and raised in Taylor, Michigan, Scott's path to the Navy began as a way to serve his country and secure a stable future. Graduating from Harry S. Truman High School in Taylor, MI in 1995, he enlisted in the Navy shortly after, beginning his service in July 1995. His dedication to his country has been steadfast ever since, and his journey has been marked by a deep commitment to the Navy’s mission and his own personal growth.



Over the course of his 20 years in service, Scott served in various commands, including VP-9, VF-103, NRD Michigan at MEPS Lansing, USS Thach, Recruit Training Command (RTC), and NRD Michigan. His diverse experience across different sectors of the Navy gave him a broad perspective on the operations that support sailors both in the field and at home. He was recruited from his hometown of Taylor, MI, and his reasons for joining the Navy were clear—“To serve my country.” It was a decision that would not only impact his life but also his family’s future.



After retiring from active duty in 2016, Scott transitioned to civilian life by taking on a role as the Military Liaison and Processing Officer (MLPO) at MEPS Detroit. He had previously worked at MEPS Lansing during his active duty years, so this was a familiar environment where he could continue to contribute. His passion for shaping the future of the Navy was reignited when he took on dual roles as both the MLPO and the Enlisted Processing Division Supervisor (EPDS), a position he has held for over two years. Scott's tenure at MEPS has been nothing short of impactful. Throughout his time there, he has earned multiple awards and accolades, including the prestigious MEPS of the Year title while serving as the EPDS. His unique ability to handle multiple responsibilities simultaneously has been a key factor in his success, particularly during the challenging two years he spent managing both the MLPO and EPDS positions. “Strength under pressure” has become one of his most notable strengths, and his ability to thrive in high-pressure situations is a testament to the resilience and adaptability he developed during his years in service.



For Scott, the most rewarding part of his job is the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the future sailors entering the Navy. “I enjoy processing in the future of our Navy,” he says. By ensuring that applicants are properly prepared for boot camp and their military careers, he knows he is playing a role in shaping the future of the Navy. As a father and husband, Scott values the stability the Navy has provided for his family. His personal goals are clear: “To become EPDS and retire after 20 years of civilian service.” He plans to continue growing in his role at MEPS while expanding his knowledge of both the MLPO and EPDS positions. His long-term goal is to fully transition into the EPDS role and continue serving the Navy as a civilian, much like he did as an active-duty sailor.

Looking back on his career, Scott feels immense pride in his service. His Navy journey began in 1995, when he graduated from Navy boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes and embarked on his first duty assignment in Hawaii with VP-9. Over the years, his career took him across the globe—from deployments in Diego Garcia to the Persian Gulf—before eventually transitioning to roles that shaped the next generation of sailors at RTC and NRD Michigan. Now, after 20 years of active duty and over eight years at MEPS, Scott continues to serve, with his eyes set on the future. He and his wife Rochelle, who he married in 2000, look forward to celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this year. They have two daughters, both of whom have graduated high school and are beginning their own journeys.



Scott's story is a unique one, shaped by years of experience in almost every aspect of Navy recruiting—from being a recruiter and working at MEPS during active duty, to serving as a Recruit Division Commander at RTC. This wide-ranging experience has given him a unique perspective on the Navy’s inner workings and has allowed him to contribute in meaningful ways, both to the Navy and to future sailors. As he moves forward in his career, he is focused on making an even greater impact in his dual role at MEPS. His passion for his work, his strength under pressure, and his unwavering dedication to the Navy continue to drive him every day. Through 20 years of active service and over 8 years as a civilian at MEPS, Scott exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment. His journey from the streets of Detroit to the heart of Navy recruiting has not only shaped his own life but has also played a significant role in shaping the future of the Navy. With a legacy built on service, leadership, and personal growth, Scott stands as a testament to the power of dedication and perseverance in the pursuit of both personal and professional excellence.