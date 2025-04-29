Commissaries honor military service, sacrifice with low prices in the May 5-18 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | This Military Appreciation Month, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) salutes the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This Military Appreciation Month, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) salutes the brave service and sacrifices of our military personnel, veterans and their families. From May 5-18, enjoy exclusive savings in our Commissary Sales Flyer, with promotions offering low prices on your favorite products to support your well-being and ease your everyday needs. Thank you for your service and let us continue serving you with pride. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – This Military Appreciation Month, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) salutes the brave service and sacrifices of our military personnel, veterans and their families.



From May 5-18, enjoy exclusive savings in our Commissary Sales Flyer, (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) with promotions offering low prices on your favorite products to support your well-being and ease your everyday needs. Thank you for your service and let us continue serving you with pride.



Whether you’re planning nutritious meals for the week or treating your family to something special, your commissary is offering savings deals for every occasion. Enjoy USDA Choice boneless ribeye steak for just $17.06 per pound – ideal for slow-roasting or smoking to bring out its rich, tender flavor. Pick up pork stir fry for only $2.81 per pound – perfect for quick, high-heat grilling or searing, then slicing thin for juicy, flavorful bites.



Savings on fresh produce include broccoli at $1.25 per pound, ideal for roasting or sautéing to add a savory depth to your sides or stir-fries. Kiwi is only 50 cents each and makes a perfect finishing touch – slice it raw for a bright, tangy salad topper or grill lightly to intensify its tropical flavor.



Other savings opportunities and events include:



• The “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) featured recipe is Asian Lettuce Wraps (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/appetizers/asian_lettuce_wraps/r/3277250881908641860). TOTB recipes are dietitian-approved, quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers will find additional savings on the items listed in these recipes.



• “BIG MEAL. Little Price.” Enjoy the savings with a Wok-Fried Sweet Pork Delight meal (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_wok_fried_sweet_pork_delight/r/3617929850511168268) – an affordable flavorful and savory dish that brings together tender pork with a delicious blend of sweet and savory flavors.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $80 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon in Commissary CLICK2GO and save on purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. Three commissary patrons will win a pet cooling & heating mat. Enter at www.MilitaryPetClub.com/contests by May 31. For more info visit www.MilitaryPetClub.com.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Four commissary patrons will win an air purifier. Enter at www.MilitaryCatClub.com/contests by May 31. For more info visit www.MilitaryCatClub.com.



• Purina Military PCS with Pets. Throughout 2025, a monthly sweepstakes will offer commissary patrons a chance to win $500 toward pet travel fees and a pet travel kit. Enter at https://www.MilitaryPetPCS.com/contests.



• Stock Up & Save. Customers can enter for a chance to win one of five $100 Commissary Gift Cards through June 29. Enter at www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests.



• S&K 2nd Annual Pantry Palooza Sales Event Worldwide. This event includes multiple companies and brands, with a portion of sales of participating items being donated. To learn more, go to https://stopsoldiersuicide.org/donate.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals. If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired” (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187) prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, two for $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store. In addition to Freedom’s Choice for food items, patrons can also find extra savings and quality with the following brands: HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go). Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.