Walter Reed Clinicians Win 2024 DHA Medical Logistics Awards

BETHESDA, MD. – April 8, 2025 – U.S. Navy Lt. John Price and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gilberto Martinez of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center were named recipients of the Fiscal Year 2024 Defense Health Agency (DHA) Medical Logistics (MEDLOG) Annual Award.



The award honors the achievements of officers, warrant officers, enlisted personnel, and government civilians who demonstrate exceptional leadership, exceptional work output, community service involvement, and a dedication to personal development.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gilberto Martinez culminated a year of dedicated service, including integrating a $4.7 million infusion pump system, demonstrating meticulous life-cycle management and property accountability.



“This award is a remarkable affirmation of the impact that my team and I have made in the Military Health System (MHS), and it inspires us to keep reaching new heights of excellence,” said Martinez.



U.S. Navy Lt. John Price led a team of civilian and contract personnel awarded for their exceptional work in providing logistics support to Walter Reed. The team manages $268 million in service contracts and maintains 41,000 pieces of equipment, directly enabling care for the hospital’s patients and mission partners.



“The award represents the incredible work the entire Logistics Team who provide the services necessary to keep the entire hospital running, because without the logistics team, no care could be rendered at Walter Reed,” said Price.



The DHA MEDLOG Annual Awards Program was established on Nov. 19, 2024, to recognize top-performing medical logisticians and teams across 13 categories. Ninety-seven submissions were reviewed by network offices and DHA Medical Logistics Customer Support Teams, with one finalist from each network advancing to the Directorate Examination Board. The Review Board included civilian and military representatives from all service branches.



U.S. Army PFC Ananya Suryavanshi, U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant Arielle Butler, U.S. Army Master Sergeant Daniel Saurwein, Rosmery Ortiz, Joseph Perron, and Henry Groulx, all of Walter Reed, were also nominees at the DHA level.



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is the nation’s premier military medical facility. As a cornerstone of military medicine, it delivers world-class health care to active-duty service members, retirees, their families, and our nation’s leaders. Established in 2011 through the merger of the National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center, this hospital upholds a legacy of excellence in patient care, medical research, and training. With over 5,000 dedicated professionals, Walter Reed is committed to medical innovation, operational readiness, and the highest standards of service: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center—The President’s Hospital Since 1942.

