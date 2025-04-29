Waves to Wings: A journey through leadership

The path from enlisted service member to a commissioned officer in the U.S. military is one of determination, growth and resilience. Few embody this journey more profoundly than U.S. Air Force Colonel Rofellio Grinston, 5th Maintenance Group commander at Minot Air Force Base, whose career spans the Navy and the Air Force, showcasing the potential for enlisted personnel to rise through the ranks and lead at the highest levels.

Inspired by his grandpa’s and father’s service in the Navy, Grinston followed in their footsteps and enlisted in the Navy as a Sailor. Like many who take their first steps into military service, he was eager to serve but unsure where the journey would take him. Through hard work and a commitment to excellence, Grinston distinguished himself as an aviation technician among his peers, setting the foundation for his future as a leader.

Grinston described a desire to be a leader, to create a better environment for his enlisted peers after being inspired by the greats but even further uninspired by the not-so-great.

“It’s one thing to complain about something, but what are you doing to change it?” Col Grinston asked.

His passion as a leader led many officers to take notice and take him under their wing. He learned how to lead better, but more importantly, to be a compassionate leader. Through these mentors, he discovered his passion to become an officer and reshape people’s lives with a stronger impact.

“I realized that the officers who mentored me were down-to-earth problem solvers. Inspired by them, I felt like, ‘Yeah, I could do that’,” said Grinston. “My goal is to be an officer and create a better environment for everyone to work in. And so I pursued a commission.”

With a burning passion to be the change he desired for enlisted personnel Grinston retired from enlisted service and immediately drove to the closest Military Entrance Processing Station to enter service as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.

Grinston’s time as an Air Force officer was an exciting one. Hungry for knowledge and how to better serve his people he took on any opportunity to grow, from education, deployments and unique assignments, Grinston strives to become the expert in leadership that his troops deserved.

“We should aspire to learn more and to get a well-rounded education, to understand what's going on in the world around us,” Grinston pleaded for others to strive for education. “Schooling allowed me to take on a different level of critical thinking, to think more analytically, and solve our problem sets more critically and more enduringly.”

Grinston believes being an officer is about being an advocate for Airmen, being there to encourage their success and celebrate their victories.

“The Airmen who own the process, they know what's going on and they have solutions, but oftentimes their voice isn't heard. As an officer you can help elevate that voice to a higher audience,” Grinston described. “I work for my Airmen, they own the process. If I don't come to work tomorrow the jets will launch just fine. If the right seven level doesn’t show up tomorrow we're really constrained. So I place value on every Airman, they work to solve problems.”

His time as an enlisted member gave him a unique perspective—one that shaped his leadership philosophy and deepened his connection with the Airmen under his command today. His journey is a testament to the possibilities available to those who dedicate themselves to growth. He encourages enlisted service members to set ambitious goals, take advantage of educational programs and never stop striving for excellence.

“The only limits are the ones you place on yourself,” he said. “If you want to lead as an officer, take the steps to make it happen. The military provides the resources—you just have to use them.”

