Obersalzberg flag raising ceremony commemorates 80th anniversary of Rock of the Marne liberation

Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | Members of the United States Army, German Bundeswehr, esteemed guests and other allied partners attend the 80th anniversary commemoration ceremony of the 3'rd ID's World War II liberation of the Berchtesgaden land, Berchtesgaden, Germany, May 5, 2025. The 3rd ID raised a 48-star American flag over Obersalzberg mountainside, Germany on May 5, 1945, one day after peacefully liberating Berchtesgaden. The United States Army values its long friendship and alliance with Germany. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

Obersalzberg, Germany — U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division liberated the town of Berchtesgaden, Germany on May 4, 1945 after spending 531 days in combat in World War II. The following day, May 5, 1945, they commemorated the liberation by raising a 48-star American flag over the Obersalzberg grounds, ushering in the area’s newfound freedom as the end of World War II neared and paving the groundwork for the long rule of democracy, values, friendship and alliance that Germany shares with the United States. The commemoration ceremony at Obersalzberg, Berchtesgaden, Germany, May 5, 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of this liberation.



For the past 18 years, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Timothy Stoy and retired U.S. Army Capt. Monika Stoy, a husband and wife team with Outpost International #5845, Society of the 3rd Infantry Division, have returned to Obersalzberg to commemorate this liberation with a flag raising ceremony.



Present at today’s ceremony were representatives from the United States Army, including U.S. Army Col. Christopher Costello, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard representing Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general, U.S. Army Europe & Africa; the 7th Army Training Command color guard; and U.S. Army Col. Alexis Perez-Cruz, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division representing Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general, 3rd ID.



“As we stand here in Berchtesgaden on this 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, we are surrounded by the echoes of history,” said Costello. “The majestic Bavarian Alps bear witness to a moment when courage triumphed over tyranny, when the 3rd Infantry Division liberated this town and helped secure of future of freedom.”



Other esteemed guests shared remarks, highlighting thankfulness for and the importance of working together as partners, allies and friends, including Joachim Hermann, Bavarian Minister of the Interior, Sports and Integration; Landsat Bernhard Kern, Berchtesgadener Land; and Brigadier General Franke Graefe, German Air Force, deputy chief of staff, operations, Allied Air Command, NATO. Other allies and partners attended as guests.



The commemoration featured a POW/MIA table to honor the sacrifice and service of military members, past and present, and to honor the United States’ commitment to seek, find and bring home all service members.



The culmination of the ceremony was the raising of the American flag over Obersalzberg, a reminder of the same action that 3rd ID Soldiers took following the liberation of Berchtesgaden 80 years ago. Stoy and Perez-Cruz proudly saluted as Costello raised high the American flag, waving in the misty rain. Immediately following, Stoy, joined by the ceremony's speakers, laid in front of the 3rd ID plaque a wreath donning the same blue and white diagonal stripes found on the 3rd ID patch.



Before concluding the day's events, Stoy, Stoy and Perez-Cruz led the guests in the singing of the Dog Face Soldier song, a morale song known by members of the 3rd ID.



This 80th anniversary liberation commemoration ceremony demonstrated decades' worth of alliance and commitment that the United States Army holds with Germany, as shared in remarks by Costello.



"This transformation is vividly illustrated here in Bavaria, where nations that once fought each other in World War II now train side by side at Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels. This partnership is not just professional; it is personal. We are not only allies but friends, bound by trust and a shared vision for a peaceful world."