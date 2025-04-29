156th CBCS tests flexible comms in capability assessment

Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Jewett | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafaela Laguillo, a radio transmissions journeyman...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Jewett | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafaela Laguillo, a radio transmissions journeyman with the 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, sets-up a GATOR ball antenna during a Full Operating Capability (FOC) evaluation at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, April 24, 2025. A team of approximately 25 Airmen assigned to the 156th CBCS were evaluated on their level of proficiency in providing NIPR, SIPR, and VOIP services in an expeditionary setting as part of the FOC certification process. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett) see less | View Image Page

PUNTA SALINAS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, Puerto Rico — U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, deployed two Flexible Communication Packages as part of their Full Operating Capability evaluation and certification process, April 24-26, 2025.



Two teams of approximately 25 Airmen each were evaluated simultaneously on their proficiency in providing connectivity to a non classified Internet Protocol Router Network, a Secret Internet Protocol Router Network, and Voice Over Internet Protocol services in an expeditionary setting by deploying Flexible Communication Packages.



"Our capabilities go beyond simple communication; they reflect our dedication to outstanding operational effectiveness and readiness,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Alberto Rivera, commander, 156th CBCS. “We are prepared to implement innovative solutions through detailed training and teamwork, guaranteeing seamless connectivity and support in any contingency scenario."



One team traveled and executed operations from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, while the other team established communications from Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station. The evaluation assessed the unit's ability to establish and validate service for two geographically separated FCPs in a contingency environment.



“Readiness is more than a mindset—it’s the result of focused training, adaptability, and unwavering commitment,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Carlos Camacho, cyber warfare officer in charge, 156th CBCS. “Our Airmen demonstrated their ability to establish secure communications and critical infrastructure under challenging conditions, proving we are ready to support any mission, anytime, anywhere.”



The evaluation was conducted by the Expeditionary Communications Functional Area Manager and inspectors with the 226th Combat Communications Group, assigned by the National Guard Bureau.



In addition to communication services, the Punta Salinas team conducted an electrical power ground grid setup and validation.



"Effective training is foundational to our operational achievements,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Medwin Hernandez, senior enlisted leader, 156th CBCS. “By engaging in rigorous preparation and following strict protocols, we equip our teams to create strong communication networks, ensuring that every mission is executed with excellence."



The training objectives for deployment included ensuring compliance with packaging and planning regulations, facilitating troop and equipment movement, and providing training in pallet build-up and hazardous material cargo handling.



"True commitment is measured by unwavering discipline and excellence,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Delbrey, cyber operations superintendent, 156th CBCS. “Our Airmen rise to every challenge, driven by purpose and pride, ensuring communication capabilities are delivered anytime, anywhere, no matter the obstacles they face."



Following the evaluation, 156th CBCS Airmen remain committed to ensuring operational readiness and excellence in all deployed communication missions supporting Air Combat Command and national defense.