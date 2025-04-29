Scouts on a Mission: 1st Squadron, 102nd Calvary Regiment and Syrian Free Army Enhance Combat Capabilities

Syria– In Southeast Syria, training between the U.S. Army’s 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, and the Syrian Free Army strengthened combat readiness through the exchange of skills and expertise. These efforts were reflected in the high training tempo maintained by both forces, focusing on mortar systems, mounted crew-served weapons, and mounted Situational Training Exercise lanes.



The 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, working alongside SFA leadership, delivered a comprehensive training program designed to build the SFA’s proficiency in modern combat techniques. The partnership was centered around mutual learning and cooperation, ensuring both forces continued to improve their operational readiness in the region.



A critical component of the training focused on mortar systems, which provided essential indirect fire support. U.S. forces instructed the SFA on a range of skills, from calculating firing missions to accurately coordinating mortar fire during operations.



“With the mortar training, the SFA were very eager to learn and improve and receptive to everything we had to offer,” said Sgt. 1st Class Sean Howard, mortar section sergeant of 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment.



In parallel with mortar training, the SFA received instruction on mounted crew-served weapons. This training focused on operating heavy and medium machine guns while mounted on vehicles. The goal was to enhance the SFA's ability to deliver sustained firepower while on the move—a crucial element of mobile warfare.



“We gained a lot of skills through coalition forces that bettered us as an overall force,” said Mohammed Omar, a Syrian Free Army fighter, reflecting on the partnership training with U.S. forces. “We used these skills in our mission to protect our region, homes, and families from any threats we encountered.”



U.S. instructors highlighted the value of integrating this skill into the SFA's overall combat capabilities.



“By training them on these mounted systems, we ensured that they were able to suppress an enemy over a large space on their own, enabling them to mitigate any threat that came into their area of operations,” said Spc. Kyle Chanley, a scout assigned to 2nd Platoon, A Troop, 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment.



The training culminated in the mounted STX lanes, where the SFA integrated their mortar and crew-served weapons skills into cohesive combat exercises. These exercises simulated real-world combat scenarios, requiring the SFA to coordinate fire support, mobile weapons, and tactical movement in dynamic situations.



“Training missions like this one helped us identify tactics that allowed us to remain flexible and effective on the battlefield,” said Capt. Ahmad Jilo, commander of 3rd Company, SFA. “There were always areas to improve with our tactics. Running exercises with our U.S. partners helped us identify ways that we could build upon our methods and teamwork.”



The U.S. company commander overseeing the STX lanes praised the SFA’s performance.



“We trained the SFA to use their scouts more effectively. One big thing we emphasized was the importance of utilizing the terrain to their advantage while attritting the enemy and maintaining distance and cover,” said Capt. Dylan Jones, commander of A Troop, 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment. “Training a partner force can be difficult, but it was rewarding when it was with a professional and dedicated force like the SFA.”



The training between the 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, and the Syrian Free Army went beyond improving technical skills. It strengthened the partnership between the two forces, fostering trust and mutual respect. Both U.S. and SFA leaders expressed a commitment to continuing this collaboration, recognizing the importance of working together to achieve shared goals.



“We conducted an array of crucial training with our U.S. allies that built the skills of our leaders and our fighters and fostered our ability to maintain stability amongst our community,” said Maj. Maheer Saeer Al Khalifa, Chief of Operations of the SFA. “We stood in the same trench as our U.S. partners and we looked forward to the prosperity that could continue to be built through our mutual collaboration.”



U.S. leaders also emphasized the importance of this enduring partnership.



“This partnership was essential—not just for the training itself—but for the strategic relationship we built over time. The key to success was continuing to work together,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Harty, squadron commander, 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment.



Through continuous training, shared expertise, and mutual respect, U.S. forces and the Syrian Free Army built a powerful and capable partnership—essential to achieving their common objectives in the region.

