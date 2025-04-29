Senegal hosts African Lion 2025 with U.S. and Allied Forces

DAKAR, Senegal—The U.S. Army and Senegalese Armed Forces have launched African Lion 2025 operations in Senegal this week as part of U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual combined training event.



Participating nations in Senegal include Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritania, the Netherlands, and the United States.



African Lion 25 (AL25) in Senegal centers on counter improvised explosive device training, intelligence preparation of the battlefield, and a field training exercise. Combined training will occur at the tactical training centers in the cities of Dodji and Thies, where Dutch, Ivorian, Mauritanian, Senegalese and U.S troops will practice operational coordination in a complex, simulated operational environment. The exercise is an opportunity for U.S. warfighters to build interoperability with partners and enhance their lethality against common threats.



“Senegal plays a vital role in regional stability and leadership,” said Mr. Isaac Gallegos, AL25 Senegal lead exercise planner for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). “The training here is about building the capacity to respond quickly, coordinate effectively, and operate with trusted partners.”



“African Lion remains the premier land forces exercise in West Africa,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Dan Rolnick, chief of the Office of Security Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Senegal. “Realistic training in austere conditions alongside professional partners like the Senegalese Armed Forces improves the readiness and resilience of U.S. forces.”



AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, will take place from April 14 to May 23, 2025. Led by U.S. Africa Command with over 10,000 troops from more than 50 nations, including seven NATO allies, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. The exercise aims to bolster military readiness, enhance lethality, and foster stronger partnerships, ultimately improving joint capabilities in complex multi-domain environments to enable participating forces to deploy, fight, and win.



