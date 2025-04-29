NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Construction onboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois, a $81.9 million firm-fixed-price contract for construction onboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina.



The design-bid-build construction project is for a maintenance facility and the Marine Air Group Headquarters building onboard the installation, which is anticipated to be completed by April 2028.



The maximum dollar value, including the base price and nine options, is $81,929,000.



The contract will be incrementally funded. Fiscal year (FY) 2024 military construction funds in the amount of $54,750,000 for the first increment will be obligated at the time of the award and will not expire at the end of the FY. The second increment will be funded in FY2026 in the amount of $12,406,265 for the remaining base amount of $67,156,265.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with two offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-25-C-2515).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



