Duncan takes over as Joint Munitions Command's commander

Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Brig. Gen. Daniel Duncan, the Joint Munitions Command’s newest commander, prepares...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Brig. Gen. Daniel Duncan, the Joint Munitions Command’s newest commander, prepares to hand off the command flag to conclude the ceremonial handoff while his wife looks on during a change of command ceremony at the Rock Island Arsenal on April 25. (Photo by Shawn Eldridge, Joint Munitions Command, Public and Congressional Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Brig. Gen. Daniel Duncan has taken over as the commander of the Joint Munitions Command.



The Missoula, Montana, native assumed control from Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr. on April 25 in a change of command ceremony held inside Heritage Hall at the Rock Island Arsenal.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, the deputy commanding general and acting commander of the Army Materiel Command (JMC’s higher headquarters), officiated the event and praised Duncan, who was commissioned as an ordnance officer from the Army ROTC program at Washington State University, Pullman, Washington, in April 1994.



"There's no better person for this next phase in this next chapter than Dan Duncan, Mohan said. “He understands the requirements and the needs of the warfighter. He understands how complex the environment is. Dan, you are inheriting a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to delivering excellence, and who embody the best of our nation.”



Duncan, the 15th commander of JMC, thanked his friends, mentors, and loved ones for their support throughout his life.



"To my family and loved ones, thank you for standing by me through every challenge and every triumph. Your love and encouragement mean the world to me," Duncan said. "Supporting the warfighter will always be our ultimate priority. With the dedication of our commanders in the field, the talent of our workforce, and the strength of our industry partners, we will ensure JMC remains a cornerstone of readiness for our Army."



Duncan also mentioned he is honored to serve the people who make up JMC.



"The heart and passion you put into this mission precedes you across our Army," Duncan said. “I have heard incredible stories of loyalty and determination in meeting the needs of the joint force. At the heart of the plants and depots are generations of families whose dedication has turned this mission into a legacy of hard work, innovation, and shared family purpose.”



Like Duncan, Mohan also paid tribute to those who make up JMC’s workforce.



“This is not just a job, and JMC is not just a normal command,” Mohan said. “This is a critical command that is intimately involved in support to our warfighter, from all the way down at the very tactical level to the very strategic, and all the way from issue to production.



“Just let me say to men and women in JMC, you are the heart and soul of this community, and your dedication and hard work are what makes JMC so vital to our nation's defense,” Mohan added.



JMC is a tenant organization headquartered on RIA. JMC provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed