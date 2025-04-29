NAVFAC Washington Leadership Visits PWD South Potomac for Productive PWD Dahlgren Day

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington leadership, led by Commanding Officer Capt. Omarr Tobias, recently visited Public Works Department (PWD) South Potomac Dahlgren

for a productive PWD Day focused on improving operational efficiency and addressing key challenges.



The day began with an All Hands meeting, followed by focused breakout sessions where six critical topics were addressed: Government Purchasing Card functionality and supply management, preventive maintenance program optimization, alignment of Enterprise Resource Planning Reports with Maximo, labor tracking in Maximo and Standard Labor Data Collection and Distribution Application, funding for Wage Grade training, certification and licenses and E-Z Pass accounts and transponders.



"It was very productive. Everybody came in with the mindset to make little improvements every single day," Tobias remarked. "I think we accomplished that and will accomplish so much more if we keep

working together on those initiatives."



Operations Officer Capt. Atiim Senthill noted the significance of addressing six major topics during a single PWD Day. "Everyone came with a 'get to yes' position, and we have a path forward on all six items," he said.



"These items we're going to solve can be exported to the rest of the Facilities Engineering Commands (FECs) and potentially have implications for NAVFAC as a whole."



PWD South Potomac's Public Works Officer (PWO), Cmdr. Angel Aviles, highlighted the value of the day's sessions: "Interactions between FEC leadership and the PWD were beneficial to discuss and identify achievable solutions for issues affecting PWD day-to-day operations."



NAVFAC leadership conducted site visits to two major projects: bathroom renovations at unaccompanied housing in Building 959, where PWD's in-house production division is working alongside contractors, and the new Navy Gateway Inns and Suites (NGIS) construction project, which began in summer 2024 with expected completion in May 2026.



According to Deputy PWO, William Windus, “The NGIS project showcases innovative construction techniques, including pre-tensioned concrete slabs manufactured offsite and installed on location, enabling faster construction while meeting all design criteria.”



During the event, Tobias recognized outstanding performance by presenting coins to Engineering Technician Gerald Wilkins, Contract Specialist Stacia Mayo and Architect Antonio McCloud.



The successful PWD Day demonstrates NAVFAC's commitment to continuous improvement and collaborative problem-solving across all levels of the organization.



NAVFAC Washington plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers best-value public works, utilities, transportation, environmental, real property, energy and facilities engineering; acquisition services to support Naval District Washington; Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Installations; and Federal activities throughout the National Capital Region.

