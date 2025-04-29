Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 Press Release

More than 300 U.S. and Allied service members are participating in Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 (AT25), a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force-led exercise designed to strengthen multi-domain

integration and interoperability across the European and African theaters. Scheduled for May 11 to 27, AT25 will take place across training locations in Germany, Poland and the United States. The exercise will validate precision synchronization of nonlethal effects across domains including land, sea, air, cyber, and space to enable joint freedom of action in contested environments.



“We are thrilled to be operating with our Allies here in Germany and Poland as they demonstrate leadership and investment in European security. This Arcane Thunder is a bit different as we will be operating across Europe and the United States, not only enhancing Alliance interoperability, but taking what we learned from AT ‘23 and ‘24 and refining those skills across the organization, enhancing our technical and human capabilities across the domains.” said U.S. Army Col. Patrick Moffett, Commander 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force. “We hope to learn something new here every day, and use any lessons learned to continue to build this organization to where the Army needs it to be. The 2d MDTF will continue to get better every day.”



As the Army’s premier formation for delivering integrated effects across multiple domains, the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force (2MDTF) plays a central role in the Army’s modernization efforts. During AT25, the 2MDTF will experiment with emerging technologies and kill web linkages, connecting joint and Allied sensors to shooters to

generate synchronized effects at speed and scale. The exercise supports NATO’s evolving defense strategies and reflects the United States’ unwavering commitment to collective defense. Allied and partner nation participation highlights the growing importance of unity in delivering deterrent effects and operational overmatch.



