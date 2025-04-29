U.S. Army Trains with Latest Maritime Domain Awareness Capabilities Alongside Philippine Partners During Balikatan 25

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Multi-Effects Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force and a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Multi-Effects Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force and a service member from the Philippine Air Force pose for a group photo after mounting an Unmanned Aerial System to the roof of a Philippine Air Force vehicle in preparation to use as a launch vehicle for future flights during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Palawan, Philippines, May 1, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Andrew Yarlett) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales, Philippines — The 1st Multi-Domain Effects Battalion from the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force conducted drone, high altitude balloon, and electromagnetic warfare training alongside Philippine counterparts at Palawan and Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui during the annual 2025 Balikatan exercise.



The battalion is honing its skills on reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and non-kinetic effects using ground-based EW systems, ultra-long endurance, solar powered Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and High-Altitude Balloons (HABs).



A key highlight of the training includes extending network communications for retransmission of signals between multiple aerial capabilities.



“These long-range high endurance UAS are capable of establishing network connectivity between multiple aircraft at long distances,” said Maj. Malcolm Royer, Electronic Warfare Sensing Company commander. “We’re continuing work to extend that range.”



Prior to Balikatan 2025, the unit was at Yakima Training Center in Washington, conducting Static Focus 3, the Army’s first battalion-level All-Domain Home Station Training exercise. This training, held from March 3-14, 2025, was the first time Soldiers were able to operate all MDEB capabilities in a completely live environment. The soldiers were able to bring this knowledge with them to Balikatan 25.



“Static Focus is our annual training and risk reduction exercise to build multidomain teams with capabilities for all domain operations from every company across the MDEB,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joe Mroszczyk, 1st Multi-Domain Effects Battalion Commander, “Our Soldiers are identifying best practices and training our headquarters elements to operate at dispersed locations ahead of doing the same in the Philippines.”



During Exercise Balikatan 25, the unit trained alongside members of the Philippine Air Force, conducting multiple training balloon launches and UAS sorties. They also coordinated with PAF airspace controllers to deconflict airspace for both Philippine and U.S. air traffic, supporting reconnaissance for the HIMARS live-fire operations conducted by their sister Long Range Fires Battalion. This seamless coordination supports the combined U.S.-Philippine force land-based counter maritime capabilities.



As part of the training, the unit mounted a UAS launch cradle onto the roof of a Philippine Air Force vehicle, showcasing the potential for future collaboration with the PAF in conducting fixed-wing launches from an airstrip.



This type of collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Philippines during Balikatan 25 enhances our interoperability and helps strengthen our partnership and commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.



Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability.