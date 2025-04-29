Elements of Balikatan 25 MARSTRIKE live fire canceled

CAMP AGUINALDO, Quezon City, Philippines – The Balikatan 25 Maritime Strike target vessel sank off the west coast of the Philippines prior to the event commencing today.



The decommissioned BRP Miguel Malvar (PS-19) took on water while being positioned approximately 30 nautical miles west of San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines, before sinking at 7:20 a.m. at its intended location for the MARSTRIKE. No personnel were injured.



Prior to towing the target vessel to the operational area, the BRP Miguel Malvar underwent environmental cleaning and preparation for the MARSTRIKE. As is common, the vessel was selected because it exceeded its service life and was no longer suitable for normal operations.



The MARSTRIKE remains unchanged as part of Balikatan 25’s command post exercise, where the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. joint task forces will rehearse virtual and constructive fire missions. The training will integrate ground, maritime, and air-based sensors and shooters into a combined, joint fires network, as the Philippine and U.S. joint task forces exercise command and control while increasing combined warfighting capability.



Elements of the scheduled MARSTRIKE live-fire event will occur and the combined force will still achieve its training objectives.



The Notice to Mariners and Notice to Airmen surrounding the MARSTRIKE location remains in effect. We thank those that have honored the restricted areas to ensure safety and allow this training to continue.

