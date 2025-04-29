Half marathon, Hawaiian Festival held on Sagami General Depot attracts nearly 10,000 visitors

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Runners in costume take off at the start of the 29th annual East Japan International...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Runners in costume take off at the start of the 29th annual East Japan International Friendship Half Marathon April 27 on Sagami General Depot, Japan, while Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Meeker, top right, the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, waves at them. see less | View Image Page

SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan – The 29th East Japan International Friendship Half Marathon and the annual Hawaiian Festival, held Sunday on Sagami General Depot, drew nearly 10,000 visitors this year.



On the windy but warm and sunny day, event staff, friends and family, and even traditional taiko drummers cheered on the runners along the route.



U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Meeker provided opening remarks and fired the starter pistol to begin the half marathon. It was his first time to attend the event since joining USAG Japan last year. He had heard it was a large event but said he was still surprised to see the large number of visitors to the installation when he arrived at the venue.



In his remarks, Meeker thanked the USAG Japan team and Camp Zama’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the running association staff, and the runners for their efforts in making the event a success.



“I think this event is a great opportunity to build camaraderie,” Meeker said. “Combined events like this provide an opportunity to run … enjoy the festivities afterward together and help build camaraderie between Camp Zama community members and the local community.



“I think it’s very important for our Soldiers in the community to bond and make lasting relationships that will go on forever,” he added. “I look at this event as a very good way to build those community relationships.”



Shoko Tajima, the winner in the women’s general category, was a first-time participant in the run and said she decided to join because she was interested in the rare opportunity to run inside a U.S. military base.



“It was a great opportunity for me to enjoy both the marathon and the festival at once,” Tajima said. “I would like to invite my friends next time.”



The Hawaiian Festival was held next to the marathon site following the completion of the running events. Visitors could enjoy a picnic-style setting while watching hula dance performances by various local groups and live music performances. Food trucks offered a variety of refreshment and beverage options, and children’s activities were available throughout the day.