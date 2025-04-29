From Plans to Practice: Assistant S3 Oversees Rifle Qualification at JBLM

Under the gray skies typical of the Pacific Northwest, Capt. Jon Benfer, Assistant Operations Officer (Assistant S3) assigned to HHC, 56th Theater Information Operations Group, Washington Army National Guard, directed a daylong M4 Table VI qualification range on May 4, 2025, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Wash., ensuring soldiers meet vital marksmanship standards.



The event brought together 100 soldiers from across the state to complete the final phase of their annual rifle qualification — a live-fire course requiring accuracy and consistency at distances up to 300 meters.



“Table VI isn’t just a box to check,” said Benfer. “It’s how we confirm that our soldiers are prepared, whether the mission is here in Washington or halfway around the world.”



On the Scenic ranges of JBLM, the qualification course tested soldiers’ ability to engage multiple targets under time constraints and simulated combat conditions. Firing from various positions, each soldier faced a series of pop-up targets that demanded both speed and precision.



Benfer, a National Guard officer with a decade of service, worked closely with company leadership, range safety officers, and operations NCOs to ensure the range ran efficiently and safely.



“Coordinating a range like this takes planning, communication and adaptability,” Benfer said. “As the assistant S3, my role is to help translate the commander’s training objectives into real-world execution.”



While Table VI is a standard requirement across the U.S. Army, Guard units face unique challenges in balancing civilian careers with military readiness. Benfer said that makes time on the range especially important.



“These soldiers show up one weekend a month, and we have to maximize every second,” he said. “They’re professionals in and out of uniform, and they deserve the best training we can give them.”



The qualification range was part of a larger battalion-level training event scheduled to run throughout the weekend. Soldiers who did not meet the standard on their first attempt were given additional time and coaching to requalify.



“This isn’t just about marksmanship,” Benfer said. “It’s about readiness, confidence, and building a team that can respond when the nation calls.”

