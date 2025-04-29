Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of the Quarter Announced

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Courtesy Story

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Story by Airman Dillon Brown

    The 157th Air Refueling Wing announced the selection of the wing's quarterly award winners for the first quarter of 2025.

    Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airmen Matthew Winders, 157 Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Casey Maas, 157 Medical Group

    Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Sarah Davidson, 157 Medical Group

    This honor recognizes Airmen who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, outstanding performance and a commitment to the values and mission of the United States Air Force. These Airmen were selected from a competitive group of nominees, each of whom exemplified excellence in service, leadership and personal conduct.

