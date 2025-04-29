Airmen of the Quarter Announced

Story by Airman Dillon Brown
The 157th Air Refueling Wing announced the selection of the wing's quarterly award winners for the first quarter of 2025.
Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airmen Matthew Winders, 157 Logistics Readiness Squadron
Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Casey Maas, 157 Medical Group
Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Sarah Davidson, 157 Medical Group
This honor recognizes Airmen who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, outstanding performance and a commitment to the values and mission of the United States Air Force. These Airmen were selected from a competitive group of nominees, each of whom exemplified excellence in service, leadership and personal conduct.
