Pair of Roses: Retirement and Promotion

U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Valerie Rose, retired 185th Maintenance Group Chief, right, hugs her husband, Chief Master Sgt. Bradley Rose, 185th Maintenance Group Chief, left, following his promotion to chief master sergeant during a formal ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, May 3, 2025. Rose celebrated her retirement at the same ceremony in which her husband was promoted. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

Friends, family and unit members gathered to attend a unique promotion and retirement ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing during the May training weekend.



Chief Master Sgt. Valerie Rose and Senior Master Sgt. Bradley Rose, wife and husband, celebrated unique milestones in their careers. Valerie Rose retired after 30 years of service and Bradley Rose was promoted to the rank of chief master sergeant during the same ceremony.



Bradley Rose is now taking on the position of maintenance group chief, a role previously filled by Valerie.



During the ceremony, Valerie and Bradley Rose both received awards due to their service with the unit. Valerie received the Meritorious Service Medal and Bradley received an Air and Space Achievement Medal.



The two recounted how they had met while working at the unit together, initially not liking each other, but, after a few years, that changed.



They thanked family, friends and unit members for their love and support over the years.



Bradley told the audience that, while honored, the day was sad for him, as it marked the end of being able to work side by side with his wife Valerie.