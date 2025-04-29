Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pair of Roses: Retirement and Promotion

    Roses hugging

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Valerie Rose, retired 185th Maintenance...... read more read more

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Friends, family and unit members gathered to attend a unique promotion and retirement ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing during the May training weekend.

    Chief Master Sgt. Valerie Rose and Senior Master Sgt. Bradley Rose, wife and husband, celebrated unique milestones in their careers. Valerie Rose retired after 30 years of service and Bradley Rose was promoted to the rank of chief master sergeant during the same ceremony.

    Bradley Rose is now taking on the position of maintenance group chief, a role previously filled by Valerie.

    During the ceremony, Valerie and Bradley Rose both received awards due to their service with the unit. Valerie received the Meritorious Service Medal and Bradley received an Air and Space Achievement Medal.

    The two recounted how they had met while working at the unit together, initially not liking each other, but, after a few years, that changed.

    They thanked family, friends and unit members for their love and support over the years.

    Bradley told the audience that, while honored, the day was sad for him, as it marked the end of being able to work side by side with his wife Valerie.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 14:43
    Story ID: 496948
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pair of Roses: Retirement and Promotion, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Rose retires
    Pass-off
    Punching rank
    Roses hugging

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Chief Master Sergeant
    Retirement
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Rose
    Sioux City Iowa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download