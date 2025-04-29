Tennessee National Guard’s GRIT program builds resiliency at new Smyrna facility

Photo By Sgt. Kalina Hyche | U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Ken Weichert leads day 19’s workout of the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kalina Hyche | U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Ken Weichert leads day 19’s workout of the Guard Readiness Improvement Training (GRIT) program in the newly dedicated indoor GRIT Performance Readiness Center at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, May 4, 2025. Weichert is a Master Fitness and Master Resilience Trainer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche) see less | View Image Page

SMYRNA, Tenn. – On their 19th day of intensive training, Soldiers and Airmen participating in the Tennessee National Guard’s Guard Readiness Improvement Training (GRIT) program are fully immersed in a new era of readiness, utilizing the recently completed, dedicated indoor GRIT Performance Readiness Center at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna.



As part of the Tennessee National Guard’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) system, GRIT is designed to enhance the physical and mental preparedness of service members. This particular class, comprised of 20 Guardsmen, represents a significant step forward in the program’s capabilities, leveraging the indoor training space.



GRIT is a program created by Tennessee Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Ken Weichert, a Master Fitness and Master Resilience Trainer, that promotes a holistic lifestyle: physical, mental, sleep, and spiritual readiness to improve our Guardsmen’s preparedness. The goal is to improve each Guardsmen’s physical lethality through the linking of physical readiness, nutritional readiness, mental readiness, spiritual readiness, and sleep readiness.



Weichert, the lead coach of the program, was on hand on May 4, providing education and guidance to the participants. The GRIT program focuses on this comprehensive approach to fitness and resilience, and the new facility provides an ideal environment for implementing its principles year-round, regardless of weather conditions.



“This new facility is a game-changer for the GRIT program,” said Weichert. “It allows us to provide consistent, high-quality training that directly contributes to the readiness and well-being of our Guardsmen.”



The GRIT program is a vital component of the Tennessee National Guard’s commitment to the H2F initiative, which aims to optimize the physical and non-physical performance of Soldiers and Airmen. By investing in facilities like the one at VTS-Smyrna, the Guard is ensuring its personnel have the resources they need to meet the demands of their missions.



The participants in this class are among the first to fully benefit from the new indoor training space, experiencing firsthand how it enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of the GRIT program. As the Tennessee National Guard continues to prioritize the health and readiness of its force, programs like GRIT and the facilities that support them will play an increasingly crucial role in maintaining a strong and prepared military.



