A Legacy of Leadership – Master Sgt. Megan Landis’ 20-Year Journey of Service and Mentorship

JOE FOSS FIELD, S.D. – After two decades in uniform, Master Sgt. Megan Landis prepares to hang up the boots, but not without leaving behind a legacy that has shaped countless careers and lives.

Last October, she was asked to step in as the acting Wing First Sergeant. She did not hesitate, despite the weight of responsibility that came with it.

“It was an honor,” Landis reflected. “An incredible experience. Challenging, yes, but rewarding in every way.”

Serving as a First Sergeant is more than an additional duty; “First Shirts” are key enlisted leaders responsible for the morale, welfare, discipline, and readiness of the enlisted force within a unit. They act as a direct advisor to the unit commander and serve as the crucial link between the enlisted members and leadership. But for Landis, it was more than that–it was a commitment to people.

“You’re the one they call at midnight. You’re helping them through personal crises, guiding them through conflict, advising commanders–all at once,” Landis said. “You’re not just managing things; you’re taking care of people.”

Landis began her journey in 2004 as a young airman working in munitions supply. In 2019, she stepped into a new kind of responsibility of becoming the First Sergeant for the Medical Group. Half a decade later, she was asked to fill in as the acting Wing Shirt during a deployment rotation—a role that placed her at the center of leadership across the base. “You’re the voice for all enlisted,” said Landis. “You get a seat at the table. That responsibility is massive.”

The job came with its own emotional toll. “There were nights I lay awake wondering, ‘Did I do enough for that person?’” But she credits the mentors along her path for instilling the resolve to lead—even when self-doubt crept in. One piece of advice in particular stuck with her: ‘Always be prepared to lead, because you never know when you’ll be called upon.’

Megan Landis’ story is one of perseverance. After 12 years of service, she almost walked away from the military altogether. The pressures of working in the military for over a decade can weigh on servicemembers, but it was a chance meeting with a supervisor who completely changed the trajectory of her career entirely.

“I had a supervisor who sat me down and helped me see a path forward,” Landis recalled. “That conversation changed everything. Sometimes people don’t even know the impact they’re having.”

Now, with 20 years behind her, she’s stepping into a new season—more time with her four children, continuing with her civilian career, and quiet weekends camping with her family. But two decades working with the military has left its mark, when asked what she’ll miss most, the answer came easily: “The people. Always the people.”

As she reflects on her career, one message has always stuck with Landis: ‘Always be mindful of what you say and do–because someone’s always watching. You might be mentoring without even knowing it.’