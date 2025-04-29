Strong Minds, Strong Mission: Why Mental Health Matters for the Warfighter

Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | At the 188th Wing, the mission demands peak performance, razor-sharp focus, and...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | At the 188th Wing, the mission demands peak performance, razor-sharp focus, and unwavering resilience. But beneath the uniform, Airmen are human, navigating the same stresses and challenges as anyone else—often intensified by the unique demands of Guard service. For Holly Hannam and Dr. Cole Smith, the 188th Wing’s two-person team in the Department of Psychological Health (DPH), mental health isn’t just a support function; it’s the foundation of a combat-ready warfighter. see less | View Image Page

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. — At the 188th Wing, the mission demands peak performance, razor-sharp focus, and unwavering resilience. But beneath the uniform, Airmen are human, navigating the same stresses and challenges as anyone else—often intensified by the unique demands of Guard service. For Holly Hannam and Dr. Cole Smith, the 188th Wing’s two-person team in the Department of Psychological Health (DPH), mental health isn’t just a support function; it’s the foundation of a combat-ready warfighter.



“Mental well-being is like the oxygen mask on an airplane,” said Hannam, who has been at the Wing for almost five years. “You can’t help others—or execute the mission—until you’ve secured your own.”



Dr. Smith, who started working in the Wing in November 2023, echoes her sentiment. “When I talk about mental or emotional readiness, I utilize the metaphor of a sports team,” said Smith. “The team practices over and over so that when it is time for a game, they have the skills built up enough to be competitive and hopefully win, and they know how to work together. The ability to manage stress and navigate stressful experiences is no different. Stress management is a skill you must build up and strengthen, and resiliency is a process of implementing those skills, so you know how to use them when it counts.”



The DPH’s mission is unwavering: prevent, mitigate, and address mental health challenges to keep Airmen mission ready. Their services span the full spectrum of human experience, offering grief counseling, stress and anger management, relationship support, and pre-deployment briefings to prepare Airmen for the mental demands of separation or high-intensity operations. Beyond same-day counseling, they provide psychoeducation, custom workshops, and professional development trainings, such as mental health first aid and communication skills, tailored to unit needs. Airmen can access a resource library, personalized worksheets, and referrals to Tricare providers anywhere they live, with support extending to spouses and Title 5 personnel. Through quarterly newsletters, awareness campaigns like Suicide Prevention Month, and regular walkabouts to SCIFs, hangars, and roll calls, Hannam and Dr. Smith meet Airmen where they are—physically and emotionally. As the base’s Suicide Prevention manager, Hannam also ensures a robust safety net, while both counselors remain on-call for crises, ready to drop everything for an Airman in need.



“We’ll drop everything to sit with someone for two hours if that’s what they need,” Hannam says. “Our door is always open.”



This accessibility is critical in a high-intensity environment where Airmen manage everything from combat flight operations and real-time intelligence to base security and rapid runway repairs.



“Aside from knowledge and competency, I would say that an Airman’s ability to manage their stress is a major influence on how effective they are at their jobs,” Smith said. “Mental fitness is a warfighting skill, not an afterthought.”



Yet, stigma persists. Fear of career impacts or security clearance issues can deter Airmen from seeking help. Both Hannam and Smith are adamant: reaching out is a sign of strength, not weakness.



“There is still that fear of career impact, and I wish that would change completely because it can sometimes prevent some people who need help from reaching out,” said Hannam. “Life is sloppy. We all struggle. Talking to us can help you get back on track sooner, not later.”



Their work directly supports the Wing’s mission by ensuring Airmen are psychologically equipped to handle their roles. Through their proactive approach, they’re embedding mental health into the Wing’s culture, and a noticeable shift is underway. Hannam observes that today’s Guard members are more open to seeking help than a decade ago, a trend bolstered by increased awareness and resources.



“We have a strategic plan that emphasizes outreach and prevention, as well as making sure Airmen know we are here to help them build their mental fitness and resiliency,” said Smith. “We need Airmen to recognize that mental fitness and resilience are a warfighting skill and requirement. It is NOT something to put on the back burner or get to when you can, it is very much essential for them to complete their mission.”



For Airmen hesitant to reach out, Hannam and Smith offer a simple message: Don’t wait.



“If you’re on the fence about reaching out for help, then just reach out to chat,” said Smith. “Come have a cup of coffee and let’s talk about something completely unrelated. You can see if I’m somebody you may want to ask for help from in the future.”



The DPH’s work is a reminder that mental health isn’t separate from mission readiness—it’s the cornerstone.