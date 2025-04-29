Spc. Christopher Stettler Powers the 108th MCAS Mission Readiness

Photo By Sgt. Vail Forbeck | U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Stettler performs a routine check on the 108th Medical...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Vail Forbeck | U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Stettler performs a routine check on the 108th Medical Company Area Support's generators during a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 3, 2025. As the sole generator specialist in his unit, Stettler ensures that the power supply remains uninterrupted—an essential function for the success of any mission, especially those involving life-saving medical operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Vail Forbeck) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — Spc. Christopher Stettler, assigned to the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group and a native of Philadelphia, participated in a comprehensive field training exercise here, May 2-3, 2025, designed to simulate real-world medical response scenarios to improve readiness.



Stettler is the only Soldier in the 108th MCAS with the military occupational specialty of 91D, or power-generation equipment repairer, and it is a responsibility he takes seriously. As the sole generator specialist in his unit, Stettler ensures that the power supply remains uninterrupted. It is an essential function for the success of any mission, especially those involving life-saving medical operations.



“If you don’t have power, you can’t do any of it,” Stettler said. “No power means no mission.”



Stettler’s role involves maintaining generators and diesel-powered equipment, ensuring medical teams have the electricity required for equipment, lighting and climate control in field medical settings. It is work that demands both technical expertise and a high level of accountability.



“There aren’t many people with my MOS around, which makes me a key player when it comes to getting things up and running,” Stettler said.



Stettler completed his specialty training over the course of 11 weeks, where he focused primarily on generators and small diesel engines. The training gave him a foundation, but hands-on experience with the unit has helped him master the craft. He values the technical nature of his role and the sense of urgency that comes with it.



“You feel that pressure,” Stettler said. “If I can’t do my job, then no one else can do theirs. But that stress adds value—it pushes you to learn more, to be better.”



A native of Philadelphia, Stettler joined the Army National Guard right out of high school, seeking a way to grow his knowledge in mechanical work, which is something he was always drawn to.



“I’ve always been hands-on. I’ve been doing mechanical work most of my life, and this role just made sense,” Stettler said.



Outside of the National Guard he runs a metal foundry, a civilian career that contrasts sharply with his military job but still allows him to work with his hands and solve technical challenges.



Stettler offered words of advice for those entering his field.



“Know that there’s pressure but embrace it. It pushes you to be excellent," Stettler said. "You’ll gain a skill that matters, and when the mission depends on power, you’ll know you’re the one making it happen.”