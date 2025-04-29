From Drill to Real Life: Guardsman Springs Into Action

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – It was a regular workday for Tech. Sgt. Burney Williams, 113th Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic, when he and a fellow service member visited the shoppette on base during their break. As they were leaving, they heard someone crying out for help. An elderly woman had fallen over backwards and hit her head on the pavement, which caused bleeding.



Immediately, they rushed over, armed only with their knowledge of the basic medical training that the military provides to every service member. The Tactical Combat Casualty Care principles can be employed in the field but also in everyday life, as situations can develop and result in an injury. Based on this training, Williams kept the woman’s head as still as possible, using a cloth to control the bleeding, and spoke to her in a calming manner. Meanwhile, someone else called 911.



As the son of a Vietnam veteran who was part of the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Williams' upbringing emphasized vigilance and compassion, instilling a guiding principle that was never acceptable when someone needed help.



“His job in Vietnam was to pull people out of the jungle on the helicopters,” said Williams. “So that was ingrained in me very young. When you see something, and somebody can't help themselves, you need to be there to help them.”



This was not the first time Williams jumped into action after witnessing someone in need.



“Near here, by Prince George’s Plaza, I saw a little kid get hit by an SUV,” recounted Williams. “I immediately threw my car in park and rushed out to go help this child. Thankfully, he made a full recovery.”



On another occasion, his son broke his arm, and again, his military training provided him with the skills to quickly address the situation.



“I ran downstairs, grabbed two wooden spoons and ripped the shirt up to create a splint. When we walked into the doctor's and they asked who made it, I said that I did,” said Williams. “They asked me if I had ever done it before, and I admitted that I had only done it on dummies [as part of our military training].”



In the absence of formal medical equipment, Williams improvised and was creative in his efforts to help his son. Such quick thinking, even on a personal level, highlights the Air Force’s commitment to readiness and preparing their service members to swiftly take critical actions to stabilize a situation.



For this service member, witnessing a problem meant becoming a part of the solution. This dedication to solving issues is integral to driving the Air Force mission, and overcoming any obstacles that inevitably come up. Williams was recognized by the 113th Wing’s Safety office and presented with a quarterly Safety award.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2025 Date Posted: 05.04.2025 10:31 Story ID: 496937 Location: US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Drill to Real Life: Guardsman Springs Into Action, by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.