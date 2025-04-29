158th FW Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Vermont Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, the adjutant general of Vermont,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Vermont Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, the adjutant general of Vermont, salutes Col. Michael Blair after taking command of the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing from Col. Daniel Finnegan, outgoing commander of the 158th, during a change of command ceremony, Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, May 3, 2025. Blair assumed command of the wing after being the 158th Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt – Col. Michael Blair assumed command of the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony on May 3 at 1:00 p.m.



During the ceremony, Col. Daniel Finnegan relinquished command after serving since October of 2022. Finnegan was in command during a dozen major exercises and deployments, including to Eastern Europe in 2022 and the Indo-Pacific region in 2025.



“Col. Finnegan, you were absolutely the right leader at the right time,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, the adjutant general for the Vermont National Guard. “You expressed and executed a vision to bring this fighter wing to where we are today.”





Looking to the future, Blair wants to continue the tradition of professionalism and excellence held by the Green Mountain Boys, but also heighten readiness for whatever comes next.



“One thing that I want to bring to the wing is a focus in line with the National Defense Strategy, through lethality,” said Blair. “In terms of the priorities of the NDS generating growth, maximizing mission readiness, and building leaders; maximizing mission readiness to me means lethality.”



Before relinquishing command, Finnegan gave a couple of words acknowledging his respect for both the past and future of the 158th FW.



“At our wing, there's a functioning team and there are so many good people who are so dedicated to this organization and to being a Green Mountain Boy,” said Finnegan. “I am going to miss that the most, but I know that it is in good hands with Col. Blair.”



To symbolize the transfer of command, Finnegan passed the guidon to Knight, relinquishing command of the wing. Knight then passed the guidon to Blair, entrusting him with the responsibility and care of the 158th Fighter Wing.



As Blair gave thought to the type of leader he wants to be, he said, “As a leader I want to be authentic and genuine. I will let people know when I am struggling and own up to my mistakes, and we as a team will turn around and make the best decisions we can.”