Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    158th FW Welcomes New Commander

    158th FW Welcomes New Commander

    Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Vermont Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, the adjutant general of Vermont,...... read more read more

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Story by Airman Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt – Col. Michael Blair assumed command of the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony on May 3 at 1:00 p.m.

    During the ceremony, Col. Daniel Finnegan relinquished command after serving since October of 2022. Finnegan was in command during a dozen major exercises and deployments, including to Eastern Europe in 2022 and the Indo-Pacific region in 2025.

    “Col. Finnegan, you were absolutely the right leader at the right time,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, the adjutant general for the Vermont National Guard. “You expressed and executed a vision to bring this fighter wing to where we are today.”


    Looking to the future, Blair wants to continue the tradition of professionalism and excellence held by the Green Mountain Boys, but also heighten readiness for whatever comes next.

    “One thing that I want to bring to the wing is a focus in line with the National Defense Strategy, through lethality,” said Blair. “In terms of the priorities of the NDS generating growth, maximizing mission readiness, and building leaders; maximizing mission readiness to me means lethality.”

    Before relinquishing command, Finnegan gave a couple of words acknowledging his respect for both the past and future of the 158th FW.

    “At our wing, there's a functioning team and there are so many good people who are so dedicated to this organization and to being a Green Mountain Boy,” said Finnegan. “I am going to miss that the most, but I know that it is in good hands with Col. Blair.”

    To symbolize the transfer of command, Finnegan passed the guidon to Knight, relinquishing command of the wing. Knight then passed the guidon to Blair, entrusting him with the responsibility and care of the 158th Fighter Wing.

    As Blair gave thought to the type of leader he wants to be, he said, “As a leader I want to be authentic and genuine. I will let people know when I am struggling and own up to my mistakes, and we as a team will turn around and make the best decisions we can.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 14:48
    Story ID: 496926
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 39
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 158th FW Welcomes New Commander, by Amn Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    Vermont
    158th Fighter Wing
    change of command
    National Guard
    VTANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download