The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the first quarter of 2025, following a board held Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Eronda Doss, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Maria Chang Cruz, 908th LRS
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Senior Master Sgt. David Stinson, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Terry Ruff, 908th Wing Staff
Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Kiet Trinh, 908th Maintenance Squadron
Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Joseph Lindley, 908th Operations Group
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 14:30
|Story ID:
|496925
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 1st Quarter 2025, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.