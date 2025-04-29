Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pease Opens Airman Gym

    Gym Grand Opening for Pease Air National Guard Base

    A new fitness facility at Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H., stands ready for use

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Courtesy Story

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Story by Airman Maria Gonzalez-Garduno

    Airmen of the 157th Air Refueling Wing have a new fitness center.

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the gym's opening May 2. About 50 Airmen attended.

    The gym offers treadmills, ellipticals, strength training machines, free weights and a CrossFit area. Airmen can also schedule appointments with a nutritionist.

    “This section of the base is all about fitness –– it takes a sound mind and a sound body to do what we do,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, the wing command chief.

    The gym was created largely through volunteer hours and refurbished equipment. Capt. Jonathan Febonio, 157th Air Refueling Wing comptroller, led the effort and called it a low-cost, community-driven project that will improve the Airman experience and foster readiness.

    The 24/7 gym is available to Airmen assigned to Pease.

    Readiness
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Pease Air National Guard Base

