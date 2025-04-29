Pease Opens Airman Gym

Story by Airman Maria Gonzalez-Garduno



Airmen of the 157th Air Refueling Wing have a new fitness center.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the gym's opening May 2. About 50 Airmen attended.



The gym offers treadmills, ellipticals, strength training machines, free weights and a CrossFit area. Airmen can also schedule appointments with a nutritionist.



“This section of the base is all about fitness –– it takes a sound mind and a sound body to do what we do,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, the wing command chief.



The gym was created largely through volunteer hours and refurbished equipment. Capt. Jonathan Febonio, 157th Air Refueling Wing comptroller, led the effort and called it a low-cost, community-driven project that will improve the Airman experience and foster readiness.



The 24/7 gym is available to Airmen assigned to Pease.

