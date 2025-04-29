322nd Civil Affairs Brigade, 9th MSC, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Leads U.S. Army Efforts in New Caledonia During Croix du Sud 2025

The 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade, part of the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) based at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, is serving as the Army Forces (ARFOR) command in New Caledonia for Exercise Croix du Sud 2025. This biennial, multinational field training exercise, led by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia (FANC), focuses on disaster relief, crisis response, and enhancing interoperability among Indo-Pacific nations.

As the highest echelon of U.S. Army ground forces participating in the exercise, the 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade is responsible for planning, synchronizing, and overseeing operations that enable effective integration with joint and multinational forces. This includes providing key recommendations to the Combined Joint Force Command (CJTF) on Army forces' employment, task organization, and command relationships. The brigade ensures that Army capabilities are aligned with joint and multinational efforts, executing theater engagement plans and carrying out operational missions assigned by the CJTF.

Early in the planning phase, the 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade coordinates with United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) supporting elements to inform them of any anticipated changes in logistics support that could impact operational capability or sustainability. This proactive approach is essential to maintaining readiness across all participating forces.

"This exercise demonstrates the Army’s ability to integrate seamlessly with our joint and multinational partners while building the trust and relationships that matter when real-world crises hit," said Col. Jason Coughenour, commander of the 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade. "Our Soldiers are proud to contribute to this mission and strengthen the collective resilience of the region."

Beyond command-and-control responsibilities, the 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade's functional specialty teams actively engage with partner nations. On April 24, 2025, Soldiers from the brigade toured Tontouta Air Base alongside Australian and Fijian military and civilian partners. The visit focused on sharing capabilities, strengthening interoperability, and building partnerships. Discussions included the air base's role in humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions and its logistical capabilities.

The brigade is also tasked with developing programs and budget requests that align with the Army’s warfighting requirements and strategic priorities. Additionally, the 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade provides contingency planning and coordination across the Area of Responsibility (AOR), including developing and maintaining operational or contingency plans and refining service support as part of the broader theater campaign plan.

Finally, the 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade contributes to developing joint operation and exercise plans, offering critical support when requested, and helping shape effective, integrated training scenarios.

Despite the challenges inherent in leading a complex, multinational exercise, the 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade has demonstrated exceptional leadership and adaptability. Their efforts during Croix du Sud 2025 underscore the importance of Army forces in advancing regional security, enhancing disaster response capacity, and reinforcing the bonds of cooperation among Indo-Pacific allies and partners.

