An EOD technician’s passion returns him to DPAA

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician assigned as a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency short term individual augmentee, deployed with a small team of military and civilian members to A Loui, Vietnam, from March 1 to April 17, 2025, as part of a DPAA mission to recover and identify remains of missing U.S. personnel from past conflicts.



Tech. Sgt. Joshua Sims, an Alabama native, enlisted in the Air Force in January 2014 and has supported two other international operations with DPAA in Germany and Hungary, helping to locate and safely remove unexploded ordnance to ensure the safety of the team while supporting the DPAA in its mission.



“Every piece of ordnance we safely remove is one less threat to a farmer, a child, or a community,” Sims said. “It’s more than just a mission — it’s a way to give people back their land and their safety.”



During the mission in Vietnam, Sims and his team worked with local authorities to identify and neutralize a variety of explosive hazards, from a buried mortar round to projectiles, often under challenging jungle terrain and weather conditions.



“It was a stark reminder of why we train the way we do,” Sims said. “Even decades later, these explosives remain a very real threat.”



These missions also help strengthen international ties. Through hands-on collaboration with the Vietnam Office of Seeking Missing Persons, the Agency has built trust and improved interoperability further securing successful coordination for future joint efforts.



“There’s a lot of mutual respect on both sides,” Sims said. “Working shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners shows that we’re committed not just to safety, but to the relationships that make these missions possible.”



When he’s not deployed, Sims dedicates himself to training and mentoring young EOD technicians, helping prepare the next generation for the demands of the job. Looking ahead, he says he hopes to continue serving on DPAA missions long-term, combining his technical expertise with a passion for humanitarian service.



“There’s something powerful about being part of a mission that’s bigger than yourself,” Sims said. “Every site we clear, every piece of ordnance we remove — it brings us one step closer to fulfilling a promise.”

