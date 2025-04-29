Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippine forces refine combined command and control

Photo By Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney | Philippine Navy Lt. Jose Federico, left, liaison officer for the Combined Coordination...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney | Philippine Navy Lt. Jose Federico, left, liaison officer for the Combined Coordination Center, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sean Alexander, 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force, deputy director for the CCC, exchange tactics and techniques in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 30, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney) see less | View Image Page

CAMP AGUINALDO, Philippines — U.S. military personnel and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are enhancing their combined command and control capabilities during a bilateral Command Post Exercise (CPX), held in support of Exercise Balikatan 25.



The CPX, conducted at Camp Aguinaldo, brings together U.S. and Philippine forces to rehearse bilateral operations, synchronize planning, and strengthen operational coordination through a Combined Coordination Center (CCC). Within the exercise construct, both nations established parallel Joint Task Forces (JTF) that operate in close coordination while rehearsing mission planning, decision-making, and force employment in a simulated scenario.



Philippine Navy Lt. Jose Federico, the command and control liaison officer for the Combined Coordination Center during Exercise Balikatan 25, emphasized that the exercise strengthens allied unity and joint readiness. He noted that it reflects the shared values and mutual commitment of both nations to defend their citizens and safeguard national security.



At the heart of the exercise is the CCC, a secure, joint operations node where planners and directors from both countries align their activities. “The CCC battle rhythm allows both commanders to remain informed across all warfighting functions,” said Marine Corps Maj. Sean Alexander, the U.S. deputy director of the Combined Coordination Center for Exercise Balikatan 25.



From shop-level updates to joint director briefs, this approach ensures the parallel JTFs maintain shared situational awareness and a synchronized decision-making cycle. It mirrors real-world joint processes, making the exercise directly applicable to both humanitarian assistance and wartime operations.



Beyond rehearsal, the CPX serves a strategic purpose: building interoperability. That means more than just using the same language or equipment, it involves aligning processes, understanding each other’s operational cultures, and being able to plan and act together seamlessly in crises.



As both militaries look to future operations, CPX-style training ensures that field exercises are more than kinetic events. They are grounded in thoughtful planning, deliberate synchronization, and coalition unity, elements that will be essential as the regional security environment grows increasingly complex.



Balikatan, meaning “shoulder-to-shoulder” in Tagalog, the native language of the Philippines, underscores this unity by fostering deep cooperation across all domains of military operations. While the CPX takes place behind closed doors, its outcomes will shape the readiness and responsiveness of both nations in the years to come.



Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability.