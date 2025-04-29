165th Quartermaster Leadership Enhances the 11th Annual POMPOC

Photo By Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins | U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Airmen prepare to land after conducting a static line...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins | U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Airmen prepare to land after conducting a static line airborne jump out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during the joint Parachute Operational Mishap Preventative Orientation Course Enhanced (POMPOC) May 1, 2025, at the Plantation Airpark, Sylvania, Georgia. The course, hosted by the Georgia Army National Guard State Safety Office, trained airborne personnel, riggers, jumpmasters, safety officers, and commanders from U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and U.S. Army and Air National Guard units on safely conducting airborne operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins) see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Army National Guard Safety Office hosted its 11th annual Joint Parachute Operations Mishap Prevention Orientation Course (POMPOC) from April 28 to May 2, 2025, at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, and the Plantation Airpark in Sylvania, Georgia.



POMPOC is a vital two-week training initiative designed to improve safety standards and proficiency among airborne personnel, riggers, jumpmasters, safety officers, and commanders from the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, and National Guard units. This year was also the first year where international partners participated, including service members from Italy and the Czech Republic. The course provides a forum for discussing developing trends, procedures, and equipment, and fosters collaboration among components of the joint airborne community.



A key contributor to the success of this year’s event was the active participation and leadership of the 165th Quartermaster Company. The 165th Quartermaster Company is an aerial delivery unit based in Marietta, Georgia under 78th Troop Command.



165th Quartermaster Soldiers provided critical expertise, resources, and leadership during the static line jumps from C-130 Hercules cargo planes and CH-47 Chinook helicopters. Their active involvement ensured that the training was both comprehensive and aligned with the highest safety standards, reinforcing the unit’s longstanding commitment to operational excellence and mission readiness.



Retired U.S. Army Colonel John Till, Senior Safety Advisor for the Georgia National Guard, emphasized that the unit’s involvement is critical to the success of the course.



“[The Soldiers] provide a lot of support and logistics from jumpmasters to parachutes — they provide just about anything we need to run our parachute mission for POMPOC,” said Till. “For all of the Airborne events throughout the year I'm a part of to provide safety oversight…the 165th is proficient in everything they do.”



The 165th Quartermaster Company’s history is distinguished by its dedicated service to the nation and state. The unit was federally recognized on April 15, 2002, and has been a vital component of the Georgia Army National Guard. It has flown numerous missions supporting both national defense and humanitarian efforts, such as a humanitarian mission in Gaza in 2024. The unit’s personnel are known for their professionalism and commitment to safety, making their involvement in POMPOC both fitting and impactful.



The event’s three phases—ranging from the Leader’s Canopy Control showcase to Jumpmaster Refresher Training and static line jumps—benefited immensely from the unit’s expertise. Their leadership helped ensure that all procedures adhered to the highest safety standards, creating a culture for continuous improvement.



U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth Hayes, a parachute rigger with the 165th Quartermaster Company, said the training enhanced his and others’ understanding of airborne operations.



“POMPOC definitely improves our readiness— you go through Airborne school, but it is only a taste,” said Hayes. “Going through an exercise like this learning the specifics on discrepancies and overall Airborne operations make us better as a whole.”



The 165th Quartermaster Company’s involvement in POMPOC shows their ongoing commitment to safety, operational excellence, and inter-service cooperation. As one of the premier units in the Georgia Army National Guard, they continue to exemplify leadership and professionalism, ensuring mission success and the safety of all airborne personnel. Their ongoing efforts serve as a testament to their dedication and service.